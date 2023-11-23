7 regrets people have after visiting Disney World, from a travel planner

I'm a Disney travel planner who specializes in coordinating personalized vacations for my clients.

Some regrets I notice people have are overscheduling and not preparing for unpredictable weather.

Resort hopping and visiting Disney Springs can create a relaxing break from the busy vacation.

As a travel planner, I'm always sharing theme-park tips with my clients.

With every vacation, though, it's easy to make a few mistakes along the way.

Here are the biggest regrets I've seen people have after taking trips to Disney World.

Overplanning can be good, but overscheduling can be stressful.

Disney World visitors might feel overwhelmed when they plan too many activities for their trip. Kyle Werly

Planning a trip to Disney World often leads to an overly ambitious checklist. But overscheduling can lead to burnout and disruptions in tightly packed plans.

Find the perfect balance by leaving room for spontaneous moments and not scheduling too many time-sensitive reservations.

Taking breaks to savor the immersive environments can also help visitors feel less tired throughout the day.

I've seen people underestimate how busy Disney World can be.

There are specific days to avoid at Disney World if you want to miss the busiest crowds. Kyle Werly

The theme parks can get packed, which results in long lines and wait times. Spring break, the week of Christmas, and most other holidays typically attract the biggest crowds.

I think it's best to avoid visiting the parks at these times. But if you are going, try to prepare ride and dining reservations with Disney's Genie+ service ahead of time to make the most of your trip.

Ignoring Florida’s unpredictable weather is a big mistake.

Always prepare for sudden rain and high heat at Disney World. Kyle Werly

Florida's dubious forecast plays a huge role in preparing for a Disney World vacation.

Having a mix of clothing that's suitable for different conditions is a must. Lightweight, breathable attire is good for sunny days and a light jacket or poncho works for sudden rain showers.

If it rains during your trip — it probably will — the theme parks offer plenty of indoor attractions and activities.

Accidental overspending can lead to budget regrets.

Being cost-conscious when planning a trip to Disney World is a must. Kyle Werly

Effective budgeting is key to a cost-conscious Disney World experience. Determining priorities and allocating them with a strict budget can ensure a successful trip.

Looking for discounts, dining wisely at more affordable restaurants, and packing snacks are smart ways to save money.

I notice people miss out on exploring outside the main parks.

Expanding your experience beyond the theme parks can create new memories. Kyle Werly

Disney World offers tons of experiences beyond the theme parks that often go unnoticed. These side quests can be a relaxing break from the major attractions.

For example, resort hopping, or visiting the different Disney resorts, doesn't require tickets and lets you immerse yourself in the unique themes of the hotels.

A visit to Disney Springs offers shopping, dining, and entertainment options. And there are also nearby Disney-themed activities, like miniature golf.

Forgetting to capture memories is a common regret.

Be sure to capture memorable moments at Disney World. Kyle Werly

It's easy to get caught up in Disney World's atmosphere and forget to capture photos or videos.

Consider designating a family photographer or utilizing Disney's Memory Maker service for professional-quality photos. It's also wise to carry a portable charger so your phone doesn't die right before the perfect photo op.

Not using a travel planner can lead to more stress for you.

We make sure your trip to Disney World is top-notch. Kyle Werly

Most regrets and mistakes can be easily avoided with the help of a Disney travel planner. Our knowledge can make family vacations smoother and less stressful.

We form personalized itineraries based on our in-depth knowledge of the theme parks, resorts, and attractions. I've also provided insider tips and helped secure hard-to-get dining reservations for my clients.

Plus, it doesn't cost you any extra to book with a travel planner — Disney pays our commission — so it's a win-win.

