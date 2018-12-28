Seven Remedies for Embarrassing Foot Issues You Can Buy Online

Suffering from annoying and often painful foot conditions such as warts, athlete’s foot and foot odors? Help is at your fingertips with a range of affordable at-home remedies you can discreetly buy online.

Before using, it is advisable to accurately determine your foot condition to make sure you are using the appropriate product. Here, a visit to a podiatrist might be in order to evaluate your issues.

For those who may already be familiar with their foot problems, many that are chronic, there are a range of products to remove warts, creams and lotions to help soften cracked skin and socks that can help alleviate bunion pain.

Here, FN scouted out a range of easy-to-use products that can help restore your .

Warticide Wart Remover

This FDA-approved wart remover is fast-acting, using a combination of salicylic acid and essential oils including tea tree and cedar leaf to begin to kill warts within one to two days.

To buy: Warticide Wart Remover, $24; Amazon.com.

PurSources Urea Foot Cream

Help ease the discomfort of cracked and dry heels with this soothing foot cream that will moisturize your feet and help eliminate uncomfortable calluses. It’s made in the U.S. with aloe, tea tree oil and chamomile.

To buy: PurSources Urea foot Cream, $15; Amazon.com.

OrthoSleeve Bunion Relief Socks

Achieve bunion therapy with this thin, moisture-wicking comfort sock that offers relief from toe friction while supporting the arch and overall foot structure with its split-toe design.

To buy: OrthoSleeve Bunion Relief Socks, $25; Amazon.com.

Natureplex Athlete’s Foot Antifungal Cream

It’s easy to ease the pain and itching, and even help prevent athlete’s foot with a soothing and cooling cream that’s enriched with aloe. It’s easy to apply at home or on the go.

To buy: Natureplex Athlete’s Foot Antifungal Cream, $7; Amazon.com.

Foot Sense All Natural Smelly Foot & Shoe Powder

Don’t be embarrassed by foot odors when this easy-to-use foot and shoe powder can help eliminate smells naturally. It can be used on everyday styles to athletic shoes including hockey skates and basketball sneakers.

To buy: Foot Sense All Natural Smelly Foot & Shoe Powder, $14; Amazon.com.

Meditex Uriel Ingrown Toe Nail Drops

This bottle of drops is designed for softening embedded toenails and calloused tissue while preventing future ingrowing of toenails and strengthening nails. However, the manufacturer advises it not be used for those suffering from diabetes.

To buy: Meditex Uriel Ingrown Toe Nail Drops, $20; Amazon.com.

Profoot Plantar Fasciitis Men’s Heel Insert

This orthotic is designed to fight symptoms of plantar fasciitis such as aching pain in the heel or burning, stabbing pain in the foot by cushioning and supporting the foot. And it carries the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

To buy: Profoot Plantar Fasciitis Men’s Heel Insert, $8; Amazon.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How to Choose the Right Heels for Your Foot Type, According to a Podiatrist

How to Cure Ingrown Toenails, According to a Podiatrist

5 Hero Footwear Products to Help Ease Bunions

Related stories

How to Cure Ingrown Toenails, According to a Podiatrist

How to Keep Your Shoes Odor-Free

How to Shop for Shoes if You Have Bunions, According to a Podiatrist