7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According to a recent survey by Quinyx, when looking for a job, Gen Z sees flexibility (72%) as more important than work culture (49%), health benefits (39%) or employee discounts (29%).

With that in mind, FlexJobs identified flexible jobs that would appeal to Gen Z. Not only are these jobs remote, but they also have a "fun" factor that may appeal to this new generation of workers.

Here are seven remote jobs that Gen Z would love.

Assistant Wine Concierge, Customer Experience

Gen Zers who love wine and have strong interpersonal skills will love this customer service position at Bright Cellars, a wine subscription company. The fully remote job comes with a pretty sweet perk -- discounts on wine memberships.

Coffee Making and Tasting Instructor

Cozymeal's virtual instructor position could be a coffee lover's dream. Three years in the coffee industry is required for this role, which entails coordinating and teaching virtual classes and experiences related to coffee making and tasting.

Digital Painter

This remote position with Tales Writer, an interactive story company, would be a perfect fit for a creative type with Photoshop skills.

Lyrics Associate

Yes, you can get paid to listen to music all day. Genius is hiring a part-time, remote lyrics associate to create complete and accurate transcriptions of new releases, review community transcriptions and help improve the transcription processes.

Prop Styling Photographer

The Spruce is seeking a freelance, remote photographer who can create images for various home-related categories and subjects. According to the job posting, the ideal candidate possesses "a bright, clean, soft aesthetic."

Stylist

Fashion-savvy job seekers would love this job with Amazon. The remote stylist role involves providing customers with fashion recommendations based on their preferences and profile, curating outfits and offering styling advice. Only two years of fashion experience is required.

Video Correspondent

Foodable Network is seeking a remote video correspondent to create video content and write scripts for its content. No fancy equipment is needed -- you just need a smartphone with a working camera.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love