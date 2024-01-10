7 rescued from water in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Multiple vehicles were stranded in rising water during Tuesday night’s storm in Prince George’s County.
The rescue happened at Lanham Severn Rd. and Green Haven Rd. Prince George’s County Fire Department Technical Rescue Units rescued a total of seven occupants from the water to dry ground.
No injuries were reported.
