7 rescued from water in Prince George’s County

TechCrunch

Apps of as many as eight crypto exchanges including Binance, Kraken, Mexc and Kucoin have disappeared from Apple's App Store in India, less than two weeks after the firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.