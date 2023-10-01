7 RI companies made a list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing firms in the nation

WARREN − A personalized, online-only jeweler in Warren, a marketing firm in Warwick and a real estate company in Smithfield were among the seven companies that made Inc. Magazine's annual list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country.

The magazine annually ranks privately held, non-subsidiary companies on their percentage revenue growth over the previous three years.

Overall, seven Rhode Island companies made Inc. Magazine's most recent list, representing 0.14% of the total.

In contrast, Rhode Island's population, 1.1 million, is about 3.3% of the total country's population, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

Here are all the companies in Rhode Island that made the list:

1. Haverhill, Warren

Ranked 242 out of 5,000, Haverhill was the only Rhode Island company on the list that reported quadruple-digit growth over the last three years, with a 2,290% growth rate over that period. The company ranked 8th in the retail category.

The company offers personalized gold jewelry.

2. KSA Marketing, Warwick

A marketing, advertising and public relations agency based in Warwick, it was founded and is run by Kathryn Schibler Conn.

The company's website lists a workforce of 15. In her biography, Conn wrote that she has worked on initiatives for big brands such as Pepsi, SKYY Spirits and Playstation, and is also active in her niche as the past president of the Association of Marketing Professionals of Rhode Island and as an active member of the Forbes Agency Council.

KSA Marketing's three-year growth is 413%, and the company ranked 1,411 in Inc. Magazine's listing.

3. Infused Innovations, East Greenwich

A business consulting firm, Infused Innovations helps clients "unlock strategic brilliance." The company also offers cyber security services and other technology-related programs. It was founded and is led by Jeff Wilhelm. Wilhelm was one of Providence Business News' "40 under 40" picks in 2018.

The company grew 179% over the last three years and ranked 2,921 in Inc.'s overall list.

4. Integrated Media Group, North Smithfield

With 50 people employed and 223 websites built, the advertising and marketing firm Integrated Media Group in North Smithfield has seen a 148% increase in growth over the last three years, ranking 3,398 out of 5,000.

The company was founded in 2016 by Ralph Coppolino and Gil Lantini, who still run it. The group started with a roster of eight and is up to 50 people on the payroll.

5. Nathan Clark and Associates, Smithfield

The billboards for Nathan Clark and Associates, also known as Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, can be seen all across Rhode Island. The firm has thrived through a booming, and now tight, real estate market. The pitch is simple: your home sells, or the company will buy it from you.

The company was founded in 2012 and has grown 110% over the last three years.

6. GrowthLab Financial Services, Providence

An accounting, bookkeeping, tax, human resources and financial planning company that specializes in helping startups and "emerging-growth companies," GrowthLab Financial Services ranked 4,157 in the magazine's listing, with a growth rate of 108%. The company, founded in 2014 by Daniel Gertrudes, counts at least 39 people on its roster.

7. Wicked Smart, Middletown

Founded in 2014, Wicked Smart is a real-estate coaching company that offers classes on "How to buy real estate without using cash, credit or taking out loans." The company had an 89% growth rate over the last three years and ranked 4,592.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: See the 7 RI companies that made Inc.'s list of the fastest growing firms