  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

7 rural counties in Oregon that voted for Trump have voted to secede from the blue state and join Idaho

Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A group of Trump supporters stand carrying American flags, with one wear a Trump mask and sunglasses
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally at the Oregon State Capitol protesting the outcome of the election on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Salem, Ore. AP Photo/Paula Bronstein

  • Seven rural Oregon counties have voted in favor of leaving Oregon and joining Idaho.

  • The effort is led by a group that says Idaho values align better with rural Oregon.

  • Oregon voted for Biden, while Idaho voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Five rural counties in Oregon voted on Tuesday in favor of leaving Oregon and becoming part of Idaho, joining two other counties that already voted in favor of the idea last year.

The ballot measures called on officials in each county to start considering the move, and are the first step of the "Greater Idaho" movement, which aims to expand the state of Idaho to include rural Oregon and part of California.

Activists say Oregon's government does not represent the conservative values of the much of the state, and that none of the Democrats in the state legislature represent a rural area.

"This is why Oregon passes laws that kill industries in eastern, central, and southern Oregon. They don't protect us from rioters, forest arsonists, or school curricula that teach kids to hate Americans and Americanism. And they pass laws that violate our conscience. We can't let our money support their system anymore. We are outnumbered, we don't have leverage, and things will continue to get worse," the website reads.

Read more: What it's like to be a Black Republican, according to Sen. Tim Scott and others

The likelihood of succeeding in changing the states' borders is incredibly low, and would require Oregon and Idaho state legislatures, as well as the US Congress, to approve, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The seven counties that have voted in favor of the proposal - Lake, Grant, Baker, Malheur, Union, and Jefferson - overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Joe Biden won Oregon with 57% of the vote, largely driven by more heavily populated counties near Portland, Eugene, and Bend. Meanwhile, neighboring Idaho was decisive victory for Trump, who won 64% of votes in the state.

Greater Idaho's goal would involve about three-quarters of Oregon's land area to become part of Idaho. It calls the situation a win-win for everyone in the state, saying the more urban northwest portion of the state "would be free of 'low-income, Trump-voting counties.'"

"Idaho respects traditional morality and justice, and it doesn't get in the way of rural livelihoods. It has lower tax rate and a lower cost of living," the group says. "We need to unite our neighbors around the idea of moving the border so that we can convince state legislators to stop holding our counties captive in a blue state."

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Greater Idaho told OPB the latest vote "proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon."

"If we're allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well," he said.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi on what Republicans fear about a Jan. 6 commission: 'It sounds like they're afraid of the truth'

    During a press conference on Wednesday, before the vote on a bill that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about what some Republicans fear from such a panel. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them what they’re afraid of,” Pelosi said. “It sounds like they’re afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate.”

  • 'I don't want a prosthetic': Woman's viral TikTok videos show what life is like with one hand

    "This is who I am."

  • Black homeowner launches legal fight after property value doubled when she used white man as a stand in for estimate

    A black homeowner in Indianapolis was so dismayed after her house was twice valued at just over $100,000, that she removed family photographs, African American artwork and got the white husband of a friend to stand in for her when a third appraiser came round. After the house was valued at $259,000, Carlette Duffy filed a housing discrimination complaint alleging that the low appraisals were offered because of her race. Ms Duffy was attempting to take advantage of lower interest rates last year and refinance the mortgage loan for her home in a historically black neighborhood just outside downtown Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported. She purchased the house for $100,000 in 2017 and expected it to be valued similarly to her sister's home in the same area, which was given an estimate of $198,000 in 2019. But the first valuation came back at $125,000, while a second, conducted by a different mortgage broker and appraiser, said it was worth $110,000.

  • Dad tells wife to stop ‘babying’ 13-year-old who has an IEP: ‘I feel like she’s spoiling her’

    The Internet thinks this dad is totally in the wrong. The post Dad tells wife to stop ‘babying’ 13-year-old who has an IEP: ‘I feel like she’s spoiling her’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Arizona election auditors found the voting data that Trump claimed had been destroyed as part of a plot to deprive him of victory

    Trump had seized on reports of missing data to push his election-fraud conspiracy theory. The GOP-commissioned audit has been heavily criticized.

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gets his Covid vaccine

    The Duke of Cambridge has received his Covid vaccine. Prince William, 38, received the jab from NHS staff on Tuesday at his local vaccination centre - the Science Museum in Kensington. Sharing a picture on the family's official Twitter account, he said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

  • Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino continue heated feud: 'Stop attacking me, punk!'

    Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again got into it on Hannity Wednesday night. In April, the two got into a heated argument that quickly went off the rails while discussing police killings of Black Americans. On Wednesday, the two were brought on to talk about the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, but the discussion quickly descended into chaos when Bongino attacked Rivera for bringing up the dozens of Palestinian children who have been killed in the conflict. “Geraldo, you do this every time,” Bongino said. “This is such garbage and I’m really getting sick of it. You play this emotional game with the audience and use your position of responsibility to put out misinformation…” “You know, stop attacking me, punk,” Rivera cut in while Bongino continued to speak. “Address the issue! Do you have the guts to address the issue and not address — this is not about me! You didn’t come on this show to attack me! You came on this show to talk about the issue! Do you have a point about the issue? I’m sick of you, Bongino! I’m sick of you! You’re a punk! You’re a punk!” Bongino laughed and responded, “You’re an out of control lunatic.”

  • Miami moves to fire high-ranking police couple. Probe says proper protocol was ignored.

    Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo moved a step closer Wednesday to terminating two of the city’s highest ranking officers — husband and wife Ronald and Nerly Papier — six weeks after one of them crashed a patrol vehicle and the proper chain of command was not followed, an internal investigation found.

  • CDC says study of 1,800 U.S. health care workers confirms efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

    A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 94 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among 1,843 health care workers in 25 states, providing "the most compelling information to date that COVID-19 vaccines were performing as expected in the real world," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Friday. "This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated." More than 80 percent of the study participants were female, the median age of all participants was 37 to 38, and all of them were tested regularly. The 94 percent effectiveness rate was in line with the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials, but the study also found that one dose of the vaccine was 82 percent effective, higher than in previous studies, possibly because of the relative youth of the participants. Both vaccines are very effective against the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain and now the dominant strain in the U.S. For several reasons, the vaccines being among the most significant, a surge of variant-driven infections experts were bracing for in December "ended up a mere blip in most of the country," The New York Times reports. "The nationwide total of daily new cases began falling in April and has now dropped more than 85 percent from the horrific highs of January." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtKidney donor and recipient meet after a chance encounter onlineMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taco Bell employee stuns TikTok users with ‘secret’ drink order hack: ‘I’ve gotten so many people hooked on this’

    The Taco Bell secret menu just got a new entry.

  • New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

    A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Investigators were seen carrying items outside of Warren's home including a blue plastic container and several black bags, according to the Rochester City Newspaper.

  • Shanna Moakler Goes on the Record Claiming She "Caught" Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker "Having an Affair"

    Important note: Sources close to Kim fully deny this!

  • Fox Corp Boss Lachlan Murdoch Says Tucker Carlson’s Vaccine Misinformation Is ‘Brave’

    Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch stuck up for his ratings darling Tucker Carlson in a recent interview with Business Insider, and called Carlson’s comments about coronavirus vaccine “brave.” Tucker has in past episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” said that young, healthy people don’t need the coronavirus vaccine, alleged Dr. Anthony Fauci helped create COVID-19 in a lab and coronavirus vaccines kill people. All of that is untrue, and Factcheck.org recently debunked several of Tucker’s statements. But Lachlan — son of Fox Corp. chairman and conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch — told Business Insider May 18 that he didn’t think there was anything wrong with Tucker’s claims. Rupert’s other son, James, quit the family business at Fox last summer because he said he didn’t support in the company’s editorial decisions anymore. “He basically just went into the CDC data, right?” Lachlan told Insider about Tucker. “So there’s nothing the CDC itself isn’t saying.” Lachlan also said that he thinks Fox News isn’t as far-right as some people might consider it to be. “Trump was attacking us nonstop, and we didn’t bend to that,” Lachlan told Insider, referring to the time Trump briefly turned his back on what is typically his favorite network when they called President Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 election before other outlets did. “Trump was attacking us nonstop, and we didn’t bend to that,” Lachlan told Insider. “Obviously our opinion is center-right. We held our own. We were happy with where we were. In a strange way, if you’ve got the left and the right criticizing you, you’re doing something right. You really are in the middle.” Lachlan is a staunch defender of Tucker. He backed the Fox News host in April when people reprised calls for advertisers and viewers to boycott Tucker’s show after a segment on “replacement theory,” or the idea that having more immigrants in America prevents Republicans from winning elections. At the time the Anti-Defamation League and its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt decried Tucker’s statements as “racist and toxic.” Lachlan then wrote to Greenblatt and said he “respectfully disagreed” with Greenblatt’s take on Tucker’s comments. “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory,” Lachlan said. “Fox Corporation shares your values and abhors anti-Semitism, white supremacy and racism of any kind. In fact, I remember fondly the ADL honoring my father with your International Leadership Award, and we continue to support your mission.” Greenblatt wasn’t moved and replied back, “as you noted in your letter, ADL honored your father over a decade ago, but let me be clear that we would not do so today, and it does not absolve you, him, the network, or its board from the moral failure of not taking action against Mr. Carlson.” Read original story Fox Corp Boss Lachlan Murdoch Says Tucker Carlson’s Vaccine Misinformation Is ‘Brave’ At TheWrap

  • India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

    India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems. The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India's confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day.

  • Chrissy Teigen Has Been Dropped By 3 Major Chains Over Those Tweets About Courtney Stodden

    Chrissy Teigen’s tweets being in the news are nothing new, but the conversation around the model-turned-entrepreneur’s social media activity has decidedly shifted in these past few weeks as media personality Courtney Stodden has come forward with their story of being bullied and harassed by Teigen on Twitter as a young teen. Stodden first came into […]

  • Woman discovers ‘scary’ secret basement while renovating home: ‘Someone has 100 percent been down here’

    There's nothing that unusual about a TikTok user finding a "secret basement" in their homes.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtKidney donor and recipient meet after a chance encounter onlineTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • China says providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

    China said Thursday it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic in an apparent intensification of what has been described as “vaccine diplomacy." The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng told reporters. Wu compared China’s outreach to the actions of “some countries that have said they have to wait for their own people to finish the vaccination before they could supply the vaccines to foreign countries,” in an apparent dig at the United States.

  • As Japan suffers another wave of COVID lockdowns and struggles to vaccinate its people, new poll shows more than 80% of citizens don't want the Olympics to go on

    Some even took to the streets of Tokyo to protest against the Games - which are set to go on even as the country grapples with COVID.