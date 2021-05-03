7 San Francisco Airbnbs for Your Next NorCal Adventure

Gabriela Ulloa
  • Built in the 1960s, this midcentury home is ideal for travelers hoping to get away and escape into nature. Hike on trails within walking distance of your Airbnb and enjoy all that Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods have to offer. The nearby scenic walking trails and off-the-beaten-path location make this rental a must for anyone craving serenity and peace, plus it’s just a short distance from one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks: the Golden Gate Bridge. Snag this renovated space featuring five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three separate outdoor decks (yes, you read that correctly) for your next getaway. $1200, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19530044?adults=2&check_in=2021-07-16&check_out=2021-07-18&federated_search_id=fb11fafb-dc06-40c0-93d5-b860602e03a6&source_impression_id=p3_1618235104_cfUOTMwx783s1Nek&guests=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Conveniently located in the NoPa (otherwise known as North of the Panhandle) neighborhood, this central condo is perfect for curious travelers ready to explore the city. Tree-lined residential streets await guests at this San Francisco Airbnb, while lively boulevards lined with cafes and crave-worthy restaurants beg you to stay awhile. The Victorian corner building makes for the perfect photo op after a long day of walking about. Mornings will be made better in this sun-drenched space, equipped with an eclectic collection of art and midcentury decor. $480, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/1460174?federated_search_id=fa01442e-f1c4-4357-9b46-c60a4378a40e&source_impression_id=p3_1617941273_TJjwCyTMo5oENhv8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re looking to stay in a home that resembles a spaceship, well, we’ve got you covered. Check into this quaint home nestled in the quiet fishing village Princeton-by-the-Sea. Only a mile from Half Moon Bay, this property is made for those craving waterfront views and a peaceful escape. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom space accommodates four guests and features jaw-dropping vistas of Pillar Point Harbor. $1300, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45593998?adults=2&check_in=2021-07-02&check_out=2021-07-04&federated_search_id=dcf97127-f953-47b0-9ee5-b5efbd68652a&source_impression_id=p3_1617976191_p2MSSJBd8g9dV6b4&guests=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This San Francisco Airbnb perfectly fits the bill. Victorian architecture is married with modern interiors and indoor plants to make this rental a comfortable and welcoming space for visitors. Start your days enjoying your coffee on the spacious outdoor deck surrounded by warm greenery and sunshine. Sandwiched between the Castro and Inner Sunset neighborhoods, the home is just a few blocks from bars, restaurants, and museums. This apartment is a dream come true for anyone looking to take San Francisco by storm. $425, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/10058568" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Built between 1945 and 1966, The <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/frank-lloyd-wright-houses-usc-archive?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Case Study Houses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Case Study Houses</a> were commissioned by <em>Arts & Architecture</em> magazine in an effort to create inexpensive model homes that could ideally accommodate the residential housing boom after World War II. Involving some of America’s greatest architects such as <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/richard-neutras-bailey-house-for-sale?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Richard Neutra," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Richard Neutra,</a> <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/charles-ray-eames-slideshow?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles and Ray Eames" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles and Ray Eames</a>, and <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/power-couples-of-architecture-and-design-slideshow?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eero Saarinen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eero Saarinen</a>, these prototype homes made a massive impact on designs that followed. Lucky for us, Case Study House 26 is available as a long- or short-term rental on Airbnb. This 1963 home designed by Beverley David Thorne features breathtaking views of San Rafael Valley thanks to its hillside location and sky-high windows. Sounds like an ideal stay to us! $975, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/10075316?federated_search_id=9a3eccdd-f2b2-4019-87e7-7f50a3a8287d&source_impression_id=p3_1618239673_pZ4iS6BPVFq1HgJA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Only one block from Bernal Heights Park, this modern rental comes equipped with city views from the vantage point of a quiet residential neighborhood. This detached and secluded home features high-end appliances, minimalist design, and a gated entrance to ensure safety all year round. Its hilltop location gives this space privacy while still remaining close to San Francisco’s best restaurants, cafés, bars, and shops. Be sure to take a stroll down Cortland Avenue to see what all of the fuss is about or take a walk over to Noe Valley. A nearby BART station means you’re within a short ride of downtown San Francisco or Berkeley, as well as top tourist attractions, including Union Square, North Beach, and Fisherman’s Wharf. $580, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20305889?source_impression_id=p3_1618181545_cHXWL1WCJpncMIKQ&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Travel back in time with this 1960s midcentury-modern home meant to evoke a classic California feel. Promoted as a “time capsule” by the Airbnb hosts, this rare gem is located in a quiet waterfront neighborhood with bay views—but no TV or Wi-Fi to distract you—as well as a spacious living room and pool deck. Sitting right off San Rafael Creek, you’ll be next to a federal waterway dredged by the Army Corps of Engineers in the early 20th century. But if boating is not for you, fear not. This home is conveniently located between San Francisco and Napa Valley, giving renters endless options for daytime activities and explorations. $328, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16216454?federated_search_id=b8ccb5be-243a-450a-8ee6-409cbd208dbb&source_impression_id=p3_1618239516_w99wdyGGdiwNrAWI&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 7

Mill Valley

Built in the 1960s, this midcentury home is ideal for travelers hoping to get away and escape into nature. Hike on trails within walking distance of your Airbnb and enjoy all that Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods have to offer. The nearby scenic walking trails and off-the-beaten-path location make this rental a must for anyone craving serenity and peace, plus it’s just a short distance from one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks: the Golden Gate Bridge. Snag this renovated space featuring five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three separate outdoor decks (yes, you read that correctly) for your next getaway. $1200, Airbnb. Get it now!

Stay awhile in some of the Bay Area’s most sought-after rentals, from a nature retreat in Mill Valley to a classic downtown apartment

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Man who thwarted Paris train attack announces another bid for Congress

    Army veteran Alek Skarlatos — famous for foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 — has announced that he will again run for Congress in 2022 to unseat Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio.Why it matters: This is Skarlatos' second consecutive bid for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, after losing the 2020 race to DeFazio.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Skarlatos told "Fox and Friends Weekend" Sunday that recent redistricting efforts in Oregon will help make his 2022 bid more successful than his last."Oregon is one of the six states that is gaining a congressional district, and even though Oregon is a deep blue state, that is going to make it almost impossible for them to keep Peter DeFazio in office once the lines move," Skarlatos told "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We don't know the math quite yet, but pretty much any direction my district will move will go more Republican." Go deeper: States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census countLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Latest: South Africa gets first doses of Pfizer vaccine

    South Africa received its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine when 325,260 doses arrived at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, officials confirmed Monday. A sample of the doses will be tested for quality control before they are distributed around the country. Several more deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as South Africa expects nearly 4.5 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June and it expects 30 million doses by the end of the year.

  • Biden officials to go on "Getting America Back on Track" tour to sell $4 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of their administration are fanning out across the country to sell their nearly $4 trillion infrastructure proposal as they move beyond their first 100 days in office.Why it matters: The all-hands-on-deck, "Getting America Back on Track" tour comes as key administration officials also are trying to court a bipartisan group in Congress to back the legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the tour's destinations — Georgia, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina among them — coincide with key 2022 and 2024 battlegrounds.“The Jobs Plan and Families Plan already have wide bipartisan support, and the president and his team are going to build on that by carrying the message to red states and blue states alike in the coming weeks," a White House spokesperson said Sunday.Between the lines: On Thursday, the day after delivering his joint address to Congress, the president flew to Atlanta.A day later, he visited Philadelphia to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary — the kind of infrastructure he's used personally and believes will benefit the country.On Monday, he's traveling to Yorktown, Virginia, before continuing on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and New Orleans on Thursday.The vice president visited Baltimore last Thursday and Cincinnati on Friday. She'll head to Milwaukee — where the Democrats' held their COVID-reduced convention last summer — on Tuesday.Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff traveled to North Carolina on Friday. Members of the president’s Cabinet will have their own surrogate travel schedules in the coming days, the spokesperson said. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is visiting Colorado for events involving the nutrition components of the American Family Plan, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will fly to Seattle to kick off a series of conversations with working families.The bottom line: The administration's itinerary doesn't just tell its travel destinations but its political strategy.Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina not only are presidential battleground states but have critical Senate elections coming up in the 2022 midterms.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chad's military names new government but opposition still unimpressed

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's military rulers named a new government on Sunday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, but leading opposition figures rejected the appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after he died and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Former colonial power France backed the council, but the opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.

  • WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

    Tedros, as he is widely known, has been the public face of the WHO's efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. In 2017, Ethiopia's Tedros became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority. It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros for the five-year term, the Stat report said.

  • Blinken raises "serious" concern over removal of top El Salvador judges

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via phone Sunday to express "serious" concern over a recent vote to remove all magistrates of the country's constitutional chamber, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: El Salvador’s legislature voted 64-19 on Saturday to remove five magistrates in the country's highest court, AP reports. The magistrates "had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An additional vote took place shortly after midnight on Sunday to remove Attorney General Raul Melara, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "Democratic governance requires respecting the separation of powers, for the good of all Salvadorans," Blinken tweeted.He said that yesterday's vote would "undermine El Salvador's highest court" as well as Melara. Blinken added that the AG had been "fighting corruption and impunity," and was an effective partner with the U.S.The general secretariat of the Organization of American States in a Sunday statement accused the country's executive branch of guiding the decisions behind the removal of the magistrates and the attorney general.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

    Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Raytown South product Jabril Cox selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

    The linebacker from Raytown South played collegiately at LSU and North Dakota State.

  • Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara: Cuban dissident's health stokes allies' fears

    Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was forcibly taken to hospital while on hunger strike, activists say.

  • The Hornets got punked; do they shrink now or rise to match what Heat did to them?

    The Charlotte Hornets got a taste of playoff intensity, and looked intimidated in loss to Miami Heat

  • Let’s help Sam win: The theme to the Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft was all about Darnold

    Carolina drafted six offensive players in the 2021 NFL draft as they surrounded QB Sam Darnold with talent

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.