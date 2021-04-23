7 sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave, and 3 have resigned since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed on Wednesday

A protester holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 22, 2021. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Multiple deputies have been placed on administrative leave or resigned since the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on Wednesday.

Seven Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies have been placed on administrative leave and three more have resigned since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by deputies on Wednesday, according to local WAVY reporter Jason Marks.

One of the resignations was a retirement option, according to 13NewsNow.

The shooting happened in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was fleeing sheriff's deputies when he was shot multiple times. Brown's family said he was unarmed at the time and has demanded body camera footage of the incident.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said that the video could be released in the next few days, and the Elizabeth City Council voted unanimously to petition the Pasquotank County Sheriff to release body camera video.

North Carolina law requires a court order for body camera footage to be released from police departments.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

