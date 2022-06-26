7 shot, 1 dead near busy south Georgia nightclub

One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting in a busy nightlife area of one south Georgia town.

Police in Blakely, Georgia say they were patrolling North Church Street at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning when they heard gunfire further down the street.

In a densely populated area of nightclubs and restaurants, the officers found seven people who had been shot and began giving them first aid.

One of the victims was flown to a nearby hospital where they were died from their injuries. That person’s identity has not been released.

The other victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Police say that some of them were later released, but some remain in serious condition.

Witnesses say dozens of people saw what happened, but left before the police arrived. Investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are searching for those people to interview them.

Police and agents are also speaking with witnesses who remained on the scene.

Details on possible suspects have not yet been released.

