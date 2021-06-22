7 shot, 3 fatally, in St. Louis

Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting in St. Louis on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. CT, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Two victims were found outside a convenience store, the agency said. Another collapsed outside Farragut Elementary School, according to police.

Image: Police at the scene of the shooting in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis on June 21, 2021. (KSDK)

The victims, who were identified as men in their 30s, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Four other people injured in the shooting took themselves to a hospital, according to NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday morning.

No other details, including the suspect's information and a motive for the shooting, were immediately available.

The shooting comes amid a yearlong rise in nationwide gun violence and record firearm sales. It also follows a violent weekend across the U.S.

Colorado Springs saw back-to-back shootings that injured five starting on Friday night.

Six people were shot, two fatally, early Saturday after a concert in Baton Rouge.

And in Flint, Michigan, police shot and killed a 19-year-old woman accused of exchanging gunfire with an officer near a Juneteenth parade.