7 shot at weekend house party in South Fulton, shooter on the run

Seven people were shot at a house party in South Fulton County Saturday night and the shooter has still not been caught, police said.

The South Fulton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 6500 block of Woodford Road around 11:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, showed up at the party and started shooting at attendees.

All seven victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Police are still searching for the shooter. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

