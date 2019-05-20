The Life-Threatening Heat Stroke Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

From Prevention

When the weather finally warms up, there’s no better feeling than ditching your treadmill for the great outdoors. But once the summer heat reaches sweltering temps, taking your workout beyond the gym can pose some risks.

About 618 people die from complications related to extreme heat each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The two are similar, but have some key differences. Heat exhaustion comes down to a couple of factors: exposure to uncomfortably high temperatures over several days and a lack of fluids. This can lead to lots of sweating, rapid breathing, and a fast but weak pulse, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

If left ignored and your symptoms get worse, heat exhaustion can actually develop into heat stroke, a potentially deadly illness that occurs when your body temperature soars very quickly, spurring a chain of even more unpleasant symptoms. Here’s everything you need to know about heat stroke, how to spot the symptoms, and precautions you can take to keep yourself safe this summer.

What is heat stroke, exactly?

There are two forms of heat stroke, explains Luke Pryor, PhD, ATC, CSCS, the director of elite athlete performance at the Central California Sports Sciences Institute, who researches the effects of heat on athlete safety and performance.



Traditional heat stroke

Traditional heat stroke generally comes on gradually and affects very young and elderly people who have trouble maintaining their core body temperature. People who don’t have a way of cooling down-say, folks who live in a building without air conditioning-are also at risk of traditional heat stroke. In these instances, the person may not realize they’ve become hot because their body temperature is steadily rising over many hours or days.

Exertional heat stroke

Exertional heat stroke is more sudden and occurs in people who are active in high temperatures. In fact, heat-related illness can come on within hours on particularly hot and humid days. It can affect anyone exercising in the heat, but those who are doing strenuous activity-such as endurance athletes (like runners and soccer players), football players (who sweat it out in stifling equipment), and laborers (like construction workers)-face the highest risk.

“When we begin to exercise, we produce an incredible amount of heat,” Pryor explains. Typically our sweat cools us down, but with exertional heat stroke, that doesn’t happen. When your organs overheat (which can occur during outdoor workouts on sweltering days) your body’s temperature-control center can malfunction.

So in turn, your internal temperature rises-and when it reaches 104 or 105 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s when things start to get really dangerous. When you get that hot, the cells inside of your intestines get damaged, which can leak toxic substances into your blood and cause multiple organs to fail, Pryor says.

Heat stroke symptoms

1. High body temperature

If your body temperature hits 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, you could be dealing with heat stroke, according to the CDC. If you take someone’s temperature and it’s lower than that-but they still exhibit other heat stroke symptoms or feel that something is wrong-you should still do what you can to cool them down and get medical help, says Pryor.