7 Signs Mattel Is Moving in the Right Direction

The turnaround at Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) continues to show promising results. In the most recent quarter, the company's top brands -- Barbie and Hot Wheels -- posted strong growth.

Also, while Mattel continues to report a loss on the bottom line, management is ahead of schedule in simplifying operations to cut down on operating costs. There could be light at the end of the tunnel, with the net loss rapidly narrowing toward breakeven.

Here are seven signs Mattel is headed in the right direction.

Barbie is a powerful franchise for Mattel. Image source: Mattel.

1. Operating performance is improving

For Mattel to turn itself around and build investor confidence, it needs to prove that it can consistently grow sales. The company continues to see strong demand around the world for Barbie and Hot Wheels -- two of the hottest toy brands in 2018. Mattel reported another quarter of top-line growth, with sales up 2%, and 5% on a constant-currency basis year over year.

Some toy categories -- such as the infant, toddler, and pre-school category -- still need improvement, but management seems to have established a stronger flow of sales volume. The non-GAAP (adjusted) sales growth of 5% for the second quarter was much better than the 14% decline in the year-ago quarter.

What's more encouraging is the improvement in profitability. There is still a long way to go, but the gross margin was up an impressive 9.6 percentage points versus last year's second quarter. The reported operating loss of $51.4 million represented a gain of $137.8 million. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in gross margin, operating loss, and earnings.

2. Cost savings

Mattel is cutting out the fat in a hurry. Management is ahead of schedule to cut $650 million of costs by the end of 2019. At the current pace, the company is on track to save $754 million of costs this year as part of a strategy to simplify operations.

3. Growth across all regions

Sales grew on a constant-currency basis across all regions. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa saw a 13% jump year over year, while Latin America and Asia Pacific increased sales by 7% and 2%, respectively. North America posted a 3% increase. All of these regions except Latin America reported a decline in sales in the year-ago quarter.

4. Barbie and Hot Wheels continue to look strong

The best performing categories in recent quarters have been dolls, vehicles, action figures, building sets, and games. The dolls category grew 6% excluding currency, driven by a 13% increase in Barbie -- the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the brand. The growth in dolls was held back by a decline in the American Girl franchise, which has been struggling.

Sales Category Percentage of Total Revenue through First Half of 2019 Dolls 30% Infant, toddler, and pre-school 26% Vehicles 23% Action figures, building sets, and games 21%

Data source: Mattel.

Hot Wheels enjoyed its best second quarter in the company's history. Sales for the franchise were up 9% excluding currency, which drove sales for the vehicle category up 3% year over year. Management expects continued growth in both Barbie and Hot Wheels -- two of the company's most important brands.

5. Fisher-Price may turn the corner

Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends are two of the company's power brands, but both have struggled lately. Sales for these franchises were down 4% in the second quarter, but management expects improvement in the second half of the year.