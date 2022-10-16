All 7 of Springfield's Capitol riot defendants are sentenced. Could more still be charged?

As of late last month, all seven Springfield-area residents charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

But with new arrests and indictments still trickling in, there is a chance more locals could face criminal charges.

The agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting the Capitol riot cases were mum Friday when asked whether more cases could be brought against southwest Missouri residents.

A local FBI spokesperson said she could not comment on any possible cases in which charges were not filed. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia (which is prosecuting these cases) also declined to comment on any uncharged cases but noted the investigation into the riot is "ongoing."

More than 850 people from across the country have been charged with participating in the riot. And the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C. appears to still be actively reviewing cases and filing charges more than 20 months after a group of protesters breached the Capitol spurred on by false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump.

Just this week, two men from the state of Washington were arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. And the week before, a pastor from Ohio was arrested and charged with pushing a metal barricade during the riot.

In Missouri, the most recent Jan. 6-related arrest was an Osage Beach man in August.

None of the seven Springfield-area residents charged in the riot were implicated in committing violent acts or extensive property damage. They each pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge. Only one was sentenced to jail time.

Springfield defense attorney Joe Passanise's office represented three of the seven Springfield defendants. Passanise said Friday he had not been contacted by any other local residents who were at the riot but had not yet been charged.

The statute of limitations for most crimes in federal court is five years, however, there are exceptions.

Here's a look at Springfield's Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases

All seven of the Springfield defendants pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a possible sentence up to six months behind bars.

Zachary Wilson was sentenced to 45 days of house detention and two years of probation.

Kelsey Wilson was sentenced to 30 days of house detention and two years of probation.

Zachary Martin was sentenced to three years of probation.

Michael Quick was sentenced to two years of probation.

Stephen Quick was sentenced to two years of probation.

Cara Hentschel was sentenced to 45 days in a halfway house and three years probation.

Mahailya Pryer was sentenced to 45 days in jail followed by three years probation.

Pryer received the most severe sentence because she was out on bond on Jan. 6, 2021 for a Greene County case where she ultimately pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. The government says Pryer also violated the conditions of her pre-trial release case by using heroin in September. Hentschel, who was ordered to stay in a halfway house, also had prior drug-related convictions.

All seven were all also ordered to pay fines for damage done to the Capitol.

What's the latest with the House Jan. 6 committee investigation?

The U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Trump. The group seems focused on whether the former president should be held accountable for his role in the violent assault on the Capitol – and if so, how.

After the vote, Trump took to social media to post that the "Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country."

Before the end of the year, the committee will take a vote on whether to recommend the unprecedented criminal prosecution of a former president.

USA Today contributed to this report.

