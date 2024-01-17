7 Stark County nonprofits to receive COVID relief grants

CANTON – Seven nonprofits in Stark County will be awarded a total of $497,000 in state COVID-19 grants for related payroll increases and expenses.

The funds are coming from the Ohio Department of Development through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act. Stark County commissioners voted to enter into a contract at their meeting last week.

The following agencies will receive funding:

Alliance for Children and Families: $35,000

Aultman Alliance: $100,000

Aultman Hospital: $100,000

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy: $15,000

Domestic Violence Project Inc.: $27,000

ICAN Housing: $185,000

The Stock Pile: $30,000

Regional Planning Commission: $5,000

During the meeting, Diane Sheridan, the Regional Planning Commission's chief of community development, said the agency will use just $5,000 for administering the grant, instead of 10%, which would be the full amount allowed by the state.

"With the updated grant amount we could have taken $49,700," she said. "We want those funds to go back into the community. We can do it for five."

Commissioner Bill Smith was pleased.

"How many times do you see that?" he said. "'We could do it for that but we'll do it for less,' to me, that's great."

Next, the commissioners will enter into contracts with the grantees so they can receive the money.

