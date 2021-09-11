7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Usman Kabir
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry.

Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for his investment exploits leading up to and during the financial crisis of 2008, has in recent months outlined his fears around inflation and the “mother of all crashes” amid rampant speculation and soaring valuations in the technology world. Burry manages over $2 billion in assets through his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, and has made several new purchases between March and June this year that reflect his overall bleak outlook on the economy.

The value of the Scion portfolio climbed $700 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest 13F data. Burry sold off 18 stocks during this period and made additional purchases in 12 stocks he owned previously. However, he also bought nine new stocks, mostly real estate, transportation, and energy firms that are likely to provide the investor some cover in an inflationary scenario. The top ten holdings represent over 92% of the Scion portfolio, including massive bearish options on EV maker Tesla and the ARK Innovation ETF.

Some of the top stocks in the investment portfolio of Scion Asset Management at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), among others. Over the years, the success of Burry - in 2007, at the height of the subprime crisis, his fund gained 85% - has been an exception in the multi-trillion dollar hedge fund business that is reeling from tech-led disruption.

The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 115 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry
7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. These were ranked according to the investment portfolio of Scion Asset Management at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Only new additions to the portfolio - purchased in whole between March and June this year - compared against the filings for the first quarter of 2021, were selected for the list.

The analyst ratings of each company are also discussed to provide readers with some more context for their investment decisions. The hedge fund sentiment around each stock was gauged using the data of 873 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey.

New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

7. Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in the Cayman Islands. It is ranked seventh on our list of 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. According to the latest filings, Scion Asset Management owned 550,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 worth $996,000, representing 0.04% of the portfolio.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) has a market cap of $625 million and a volume of 131,849. The 52-week price range of the stock lies between $9.6 and $12.7. The company focuses on mergers with firms working in the finance and technology sectors of the market.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 35 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $281 million in Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG), down from 36 in the previous quarter worth $292 million.

Just like Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) is one of the stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry.

6. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a Florida-based real estate investment trust. It is placed sixth on our list of 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. Regulatory filings show that Scion Asset Management owned 2.5 million shares in the company at the end of the second quarter of 2021 worth $17.8 million, representing 0.85% of the portfolio.

In earnings results for the second quarter, posted on August 4, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) reported a revenue of more than $565 million, down close to 4% year-on-year but beating market estimates by $4.2 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 15 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $74 million in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO), up from 13 in the previous quarter worth $72 million.

Along with Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is one of the stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry.

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Miller Value Partners, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“GEO Group (GEO) declined 9.8% during the period as President Biden’s Executive Order directing the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons at the Federal level offset solid Q4 results. GEO reported Q4 revenue of $578.1M, in-line with consensus while EBITDA of $107.9M topped estimates of $87.7M by 23%. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $0.62/share fell 6% Y/Y and provided coverage of 2.5x on the quarterly dividend of $0.25/share (13.5% annualized yield). The company exited the quarter with ample liquidity of $420M and remains committed to paying down $75M-$100M of debt annually. Management introduced 2021 guidance with revenue of $2.24Bn-$2.27Bn, EBITDA of $386M-$400M, and AFFO of $1.98-$2.08, all of which assumes Bureau of Prison contracts with optional expiration periods in 2021 will not be renewed. Additionally, GEO announced a $200M convertible notes offering due 2026 with net proceeds funding the redemption of the 5.875% unsecured notes due 2022.”

5. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is ranked fifth on our list of 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. The company has interests in the mining business and is headquartered in Colorado. 13F filings reveal that Scion Asset Management owned 600,000 shares in the company at the end of the second quarter of 2021 worth $18.8 million, representing 0.9% of the portfolio.

On August 24, investment advisory Cowen upgraded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) stock to Outperform from Market Perform but lowered the price target to $39 from $40, underlining that the firm was standing out with best-in-class yield.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Two Sigma Advisors is a leading shareholder in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) with 3.9 million shares worth more than $123 million.

In addition to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is one of the stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry.

In its Q4 2020 investor letter, Davis Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Energy holdings in Ovintiv also experienced detracted performance, as oil demand collapsed due to the pandemic. With approximately 70% of oil demand used for transportation, the decline in miles driven (i.e., U.S. miles driven are down 11% in 2020) and the far bigger 60–70% decline in global air passenger traffic led to a dramatic drop in oil prices.

It is our expectation that oil demand will remain weak for the foreseeable future, as flying and driving slowly recover, and that over the long term, electric vehicles and renewable energy will also decrease demand for fossil fuels. As a result, we sold out of our energy positions in 2020. We redeployed the assets in other sectors such as financial services that also saw falling stock prices, but where we had stronger conviction that the long-term health of their business was strong.”

4. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is placed fourth on our list of 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. The company operates as a media firm and is headquartered in New York. According to the latest data, Scion Asset Management owned 855,084 shares in the company at the end of June 2021 worth $24.7 million, representing 1.19% of the portfolio.

On May 18, investment advisory Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) stock with a price target of $46, noting that a deal by the firm to merge media business with telecom firm AT&T came with near-term overhangs.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm DE Shaw is a leading shareholder in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) with 5.6 million shares worth more than $165 million.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) are some of the stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry, just like Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA).

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“We also sold most of our holdings in Discovery as the stock price continued to increase to new highs. However, in late March the stock declined considerably when brokers liquidated holdings by Archegos Capital (see above in General Commentary) to satisfy margin calls. That brought the stock price down to levels that we found attractive, and we bought back a significant amount of the shares that we had sold earlier that month.”

3. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) CALL

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is an Ohio-based healthcare services company. It is ranked third on our list of 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. Latest filings show that Scion Asset Management owned CALL options on 857,700 shares in the firm at the end of the second quarter of 2021 worth $48.9 million, representing 2.35% of the portfolio.

In earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter, posted on August 5, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) reported a revenue of over $42 billion, up more than 16% compared to the revenue over the same period last year and beating estimates by $2.3 billion.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 40 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $897 million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), up from 39 in the previous quarter worth $967 million.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) are some of the stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry, in addition to Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH).

Click to continue reading and see 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors Big Three

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday proposed an expansion of tax credits for electric vehicles that includes significantly higher subsidies for union-made zero emission models assembled in the United States. The proposal, a key part of President Joe Biden's goal to ensure EVs comprise at least 50% of U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 and boost U.S. union jobs, will give Detroit's Big Three automakers a big competitive edge and has drawn criticism from foreign automakers like Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp. The tax credit for up to $12,500 per vehicle for U.S.-made union-made zero emission models compares with a $7,500 incentive for most other electric cars - an amount that has not changed.

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Income investors have an extra reason to be patient with their holdings since reinvested dividends can amplify their overall returns. In my view, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are attractive options that meet that criterion. As the world's third-largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon), Costco's dominant industry position gives it a lot of staying power.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Time plus patience, multiplied by sustainable business advantages: the formula for making serious money in the stock market. These three stocks fit the bill.

  • 5 Leading Growth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Here are five investing themes and the growth stocks well-equipped to benefit from them. Consumers are steadily moving away from traditional cable television and adopting streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Technology platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a leader in providing the "operating system" many streaming services run on, whether through streaming sticks or the software television makers use to power their products. Roku's business has shifted from depending on hardware sales to a platform business that generates revenue from ads and subscriptions from viewers using their Roku TVs.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to Stephen Perkins’ Toronado Partners

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy today according to Stephen Perkins’ Toronado Partners based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Perkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Stephen […]

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    They're few and far between, but investors can still step into a handful of undervalued dividend-paying names.

  • Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • The Best Tablets You Can Get Online Right Now

    These tablets are perfect for streaming video, shopping online, and getting work done

  • Crypto, Stocks or Real Estate? Where To Put $10,000 Right Now

    If you have $10,000 to invest, three of the hottest options right now are cryptocurrency, stocks and real estate. While all three of these areas have been on fire for most of the past year or more,...

  • Some Central Valley hospitals on the brink as COVID-19 surge hits crisis point

    As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages California's Central Valley, Fresno County is bracing for the possibility of having to ration healthcare in its hospitals, choosing who will receive lifesaving measures.

  • 3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

    Strong businesses have reliable dividends, so focus on finding companies with proven and lasting strength.

  • Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

    Powered by 36 electric jet engines, Lilium's fifth-generation demonstrator is an example of how quickly the eVTOL revolution is moving forward.

  • This $255 Mattress Is My Favorite Purchase of All Time—and It's Finally Back in Stock

    I've had it for two years, and it's the best money I've ever spent.

  • Global Shipping Blockchain Officially Goes Live

    Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) announced that its blockchain platform has officially gone live.

  • Cisco Is On a Roll. It’s Make or Break Time for the Stock.

    In a crowded week, the most important moment for tech investors is likely to be Cisco’s first analyst meeting in four years.

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.