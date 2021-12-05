7 students charged in Wayne County for making threats or bringing a weapon to school

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged seven juveniles in recent days for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now," Worthy said in a news release. "School threats naturally put everyone on edge.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed. While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see.”

The charges were issues on Thursday and Friday.

"Juveniles do not receive adult sentences," Worthy's office said in the news release. "Upon conviction the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the the juvenile offender."

Those charged are:

A 14-year-old male student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, who is charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. He was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Dec. 13.

A 16-year-old male student at Mumford High School in Detroit who is charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. He was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Dec. 13.

A 13-year-old male student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit, who is charged with possession of a weapon in a school weapon free zone. He was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Dec. 13.

A 13-year-old male student at Belleville High School in Van Buren Township, who is charged with false report or threat of terrorism. He was given bond of $1,000 personal and is due back in court on Dec. 15.

A 14-year-old female student at Davidson Elementary School in Detroit, who is charged with false report or threat of terrorism. She was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Dec. 14.

A 13-year-old male student at Davison Middle School in Southgate, who is charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. He was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Dec. 13.

A 13-year-old female student at Detroit Edison Academy in Detroit, who was charged with false report or threat of terrorism. She was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and is due back in court on Jan. 11.

In the wake of Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, schools across Michigan have been closed due to threats.

In communications with students and staff, messages from superintendents contained similar advice: Closings were out of an abundance of caution; threats should be reported to law enforcement; and to stop circulating threats on social media.

The flood of threats across the region was far-reaching, with some being suspicious posts online, others tangible.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old Southfield student with a semi-automatic pistol was arrested and a bomb threat was made at South Lake High School, prompting a police investigation. On Friday, a Flint student was charged with terrorism for making threats against Southwestern Classical Academy and state police flocked to Armada High School to investigate a threat that the school was "next" and students were sent home.

"I'm not going to try to figure out whether this incident in Flint today was intended to be a joke or whether it was a credible threat, the bottom line is that is a crime," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement announcing the charges against the 17-year-old Flint student. "Michigan law specifically states that it is not a defense if the person did not have the intent or capability of following through on the threat."

Officials in Oakland County, where Oxford is located, held a press conference earlier this week to address this issue.

“If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears and passion of parents, teachers, and the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

