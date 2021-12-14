7 Stunning Winter Hair Colors That Will Make the Dark Season Feel a Bit Brighter
Bookmark this page!
Bookmark this page!
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIs Donald Trump starting to lose his grip on the Republican Party?National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar recently listed a few data points that suggest that his glow may be fading. First, Trump’s endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, was forced to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Second, Trump’s endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, is losing ground to a younger candidate named Katie Britt. Third, the much-hyped Trump-Bill O
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc
The fallout from a controversial and spectacular finish to the season continues to divide the racing world
I've been all over the United States. Here are some of the best states everyone should visit, from the Midwest to the South and Michigan to Hawaii.
Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee recently celebrated the actress’ birthday with a romantic getaway—and the two have the spicy pics to prove it.
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
More than 60 faculty members at USC recently signed an open letter urging officials to rebuke a student for tweets she sent earlier in the year.
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.
Jordan Poole was in awe after Kevon Looney's game-winning layup.
She blessed our feeds from her bathtub.
The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on seven-times champion Hamilton’s onboard channel on F1TV
In southwestern Colorado, this tiny town of 1,000 people transports you to the Swiss Alps.
Joe Morrow, a Minnesota man, was the victim of what many call “banking while Black” after being put in handcuffs after attempting to cash his […]
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious: