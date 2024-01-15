7 suffer burns in Baltimore bonfire accident

Baltimore City fire officials said five adults and two children suffered burns in a bonfire accident. Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Desoto Road behind a Hindu temple and cultural center for a report of several people suffering a varying degree of burns. When firefighters arrived, they found seven burn victims, two of them children, suffering from varying degrees of first-, second- and third-degree burns.

View comments