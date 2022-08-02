7 Surprising Things You Can Buy at Kroger

jetcityimage / Getty Images

When you step into Kroger, you are probably expecting to be greeted by a section filled with flower arrangements, a bakery counter littered with freshly baked pastries and bread, and rows of fresh food. But you might be surprised to find out that you buy a lot more than just groceries at this popular store.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Good To Know: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

Here are seven surprising items you can buy at Kroger.

Shutterstock.com

1. Children's Books

If you're heading to a child's birthday party after hitting the grocery store, be sure to check out the book options at Kroger. Avoid an extra stop at the bookstore by exploring the wide variety of children's books this grocery store has to offer. From alphabet books, mini-tales and coloring books, the store has a plethora of interactive book options for children.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Singkham / iStock.com

2. Lawn Care Items

While you could go to Lowe's or Home Depot to fill your lawn care needs, you might be able to find everything you need in the lawn care section at Kroger. The grocery store features everything from potting mix to plant food, and fertilizer to grass seed. Not only does the store feature this surprising category of items, but it also sells them at a competitive price point. You might just save on flower food by buying it with your bananas.

97 / istockphoto.com

3. Televisions

If you're revamping your living room, Kroger offers a wide range of televisions, from Roku Full HHD Smart TVs for $197.90 to the Samsung 4K Television for $647.99. While a grocery store may seem like a surprising spot to buy a TV, it's an option for shoppers. The store is a little different from Walmart or Best Buy in that you can't walk into the store and pick them out, but the website features a wide variety of options for a great price.

While Kroger does feature occasional sales on its entertainment items, be sure to compare prices with other online retailers to make sure you're getting the best deal.

Story continues

Amazon

4. Wireless Karaoke Microphones

If you're looking to ramp up your next road trip, take a trip to Kroger. You will find the store's shelves have got you covered with their wireless karaoke microphones. This battery-operated device operates as a wireless speaker, voice recorder and loudspeaker. It is compatible with any smartphone and allows you to enjoy car karaoke from wherever you are. You can find the Vivitar Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone on Kroger shelves for $22.99.

Courtesy of Fi

5. Pet Supplies

Kroger offers a variety of pet supplies, from typical grocery items such as dog and cat food to more unusual offerings such as collars and leashes, plastic carriers and animal pens. Most pens and carriers are only available online; however, most of the leashes, toys and smaller items can be found in the store.

Amazon.com

6. Oil Diffusers

A trip to the grocery store can be exhausting. If you're looking to cultivate a spa-like atmosphere in your home after a long day of shopping, be sure to check out the essential oils, candles and diffusers Kroger has in stock. Kroger has a plethora of diffuser options ranging from $20 to $50, and these will not only cultivate a zen vibe in your home but also make for great gifts.

melissamn / Shutterstock.com

7. Chia Pet Decorative Planters

It may be surprising for shoppers to find that Kroger sells a variety of home decor and lawn items. One of its most unique offerings is the Chia Pet decorative planter. The store sells a variety of Chia Pet pots for $29.88, with ones featuring the "Star Wars" Mandalorian, Bob Ross, Spongebob, Pennywise the Clown and many more popular characters.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Surprising Things You Can Buy at Kroger