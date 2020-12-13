9 surprising ways celebrities announced they were pregnant

Frank Olito
beyonce baby bump
Beyoncé holding her baby bump. Kristian Dowling / Getty

  • Some celebrities announce their pregnancy on Instagram, while others go the extra mile. 

  • In October, Emily Ratajkowski announced her baby news in a short film directed by Lena Dunham.

  • Beyoncé and Cardi B both revealed their baby bumps during live performances. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

While most celebrities turn to social media to announce their pregnancies, others take a more elaborate or surprising approach. 

Stars like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Kyle Jenner decided to do something more creative than posting about their baby bumps on Instagram. Some of these celebrities made the big reveal in music videos, on stage, or even in a short film. 

This is how some celebrities got creative with their pregnancy announcements. 

Emily Ratajkowski announced her baby news in a short film directed by Lena Dunham.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Robert Kamau / Getty

In October, Ratajkowski partnered with Vogue to release an essay and a short film titled "Who Will You Be?" to announce her pregnancy. The film is directed by Lena Dunham and is narrated by Ratajkowski herself. 

"One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real," Ratajkowski said in the film. "I cannot wait to see who you will be."

The video also splices together intimate moments of Ratajkowski in the early days of her pregnancy. 

"I wanted to see Emily doing mundane things and focus more on her daily life than on her belly, and more on her inner monologue than on the way the world reacts to a newly pregnant mom," Dunham told Vogue.

 

Comedian Jenny Slate showed off her baby bump for the first time on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by joking she ate too much bread while in quarantine.

jenny slate pregnancy announcement
Jenny Slate announcing she is pregnant. NBC

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in December, Meyers asked the comedian how her last nine months have been during the pandemic.

"I kind of hunkered down and I baked a lot of bread," Slate said in the interview. "I think I might have baked too much bread, or eaten too much bread — you tell me."

Slate proceeded to stand up and show off her baby bump.

"How have the exact last nine months been?" Slate joked.  "They've been very pregnant for me."

She and her fiance, Ben Shattuck, are expecting their first child together. 

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in her music video for "Never Worn White."

katy perry white dress pregnant never worn white
Katy Perry. Capitol Records

In March 2020, Katy Perry dropped her whimsical music video for "Never Worn White." In the video, you can see the musician cradling her bump, announcing her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom's baby. After dropping the video, Perry confirmed the news in an Instagram Live video. 

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said in the video, according to E! News. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's ... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Perry gave birth to her daughter, Daisy, in August. 

After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner officially announced her pregnancy in a short film titled "To Our Daughter."

kylie jenner pregnancy
Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner/ YouTube

Kylie Jenner dropped a nearly 12-minute video back in February 2018 after stepping out of the spotlight to hide her pregnancy from the world. The video titled "To Our Daughter" contains shots of the mogul celebrating and preparing for her pregnancy, picking out baby clothes, and finally giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, on February 1, 2018.

The video has now been viewed over 92 million times. 

Cardi B surprised the world with a baby bump during her "Saturday Night Live" performance.

cardi b
Cardi B. NBC/ Getty

In 2018, Cardi B was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." During her second performance, the camera held tight on the singer's upper body as she sing "Be Careful." Slowly, the camera pulled out, revealing Cardi B's baby bump. 

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, on July 10, 2018. Fellow rapper Offset is her father. 

Serena Williams accidentally announced she was pregnant on Snapchat.

Serena Pregnant
Serena Williams. Snapchat

Back in 2017, Serena Williams was tracking her pregnancy by taking pictures of herself every week. On week 20, the tennis star accidentally posted the photo to her Snapchat story. Realizing her mistake, she quickly took it down, but fans took it as an official pregnancy announcement. 

"I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is – you press the wrong button and …My phone doesn't ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no,'" Williams told Gayle King.

Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., on September 1, 2017. She is her first child with husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Liam Payne's then-girlfriend Cheryl Cole revealed her pregnancy in a L'Oreal campaign.

cheryl cole liam payne
Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne. Francois Mori, File/AP

After months of speculation, singer Cheryl Cole quietly confirmed her pregnancy with Liam Payne in 2017 by cradling her baby bump in a campaign photo shoot for L'Oreal and The Prince's Trust. In the pictures, Cole stands with her baby bump next to notables like Helen Mirren.

Cole gave birth to a son, Bear Grey Payne, in 2017.

Ellie Kemper of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" made the big announcement on "The Tonight Show."

Ellie Kemper and Jimmy Fallon
Ellie Kemper and Jimmy Fallon. NBC/ Getty

Back in 2016, Ellie Kemper told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show that she was pregnant, announcing the news to the world for the first time. During her interview segment, Kemper said that one of the first people she told was Tina Fey.

"We had a table read and I saw that my character had to be on a roller coaster. ... I felt like a pregnant lady on a roller coaster was not ideal so I did tell have to tell my boss, Tiny Fey, maybe you have heard of her," she said, jokingly. "I told her before I told my mom."

Kemper gave birth to a son, James Miller, in July 2016. He was her first child with husband Michael Koman. Their second child, Matthew, was born in 2019.

During her performance at MTV's Video Music Awards, Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant.

Beyonce VMAs
Beyoncé at the VMAs. Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

In 2011, Beyoncé opened her performance of "Love on Top" at the MTV's Video Music Awards by saying, "I want you to feel the love that is growing inside of me." By the end of the performance, the audience learned exactly what she meant. 

After her song, Beyoncé dropped the mic, unbuttoned her sparkled jacket, and revealed her baby bump for the first time. The camera then cut to her husband, Jay Z, and Kanye West celebrating in the audience. 

Blue Ivy was born on January 7, 2012. 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Can employers require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before full approval?

    As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House

  • Explosive-laden boat caused tanker blast in ‘terrorist attack’ off Saudi: state media

    An “terrorist attack” on an oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah yesterday was caused by an explosive-laden boat, the kingdom’s energy ministry said, after the fourth assault on Saudi energy infrastructure in a month. The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine was hit “by an external source” while discharging refined oil products at Jeddah about 0400 on Monday local time, shipowner Hafnia said in a statement. A Saudi energy ministry spokesman did not identify who was behind the attack but the kingdom has blamed other recent attacks on Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. “Terrorist acts against vital facilities go beyond the kingdom to target the security and stability of worldwide energy supplies and the global economy,” the ministry said in a statement. Jeddah port, the kingdom’s primary shipping point, was closed for an indeterminate duration following the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. “The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the ministry spokesman said. The 22 crew aboard were able to extinguish a blaze caused by the blast, Hafnia said. “It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel,” its statement read. “But this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident.” The vessel was reportedly carrying over 60,000 metric tons of unleaded gasoline from an Aramco refinery at Yanbu for consumption in Saudi Arabia. Monday’s blast followed a series of other recent incidents in the Red Sea, a vital shipping lane for both oil and cargo. On November 25, a Greek-managed oil tanker was damaged at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah, which the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen described as a foiled terror attack. Days earlier, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a cruise missile strike on an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah that punctured a diesel storage tank and ignited a fire. Since Saudi intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, the Iran-backed Houthis have carried out numerous missile strikes and other attacks on Saudi Arabia. The United Nations has concluded that the missiles used likely originated in Iran. During November, the Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting an explosive-laden drone and several explosive-laden boats launched towards the kingdom by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia recently accused the rebels of laying mines in the southern Red Sea. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said if the Houthis were responsible for Monday’s blast, it “would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.”

  • Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

    Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package, proclaims innocence

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a $28.5 million bail package in a renewed effort to be freed from jail this year. In a bail application filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Maxwell also disclosed that she has been married since 2016, and that she and her husband would post a $22.5 million bond, secured by all their assets, toward bail. Most of the remaining bail would come from friends and family.

  • Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

    The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House

  • Army Cancels 3rd Cavalry’s Rotation to NTC in Response to Fort Hood Review

    The move is to allow it time to rebuild unit cohesion, a problem identified in the independent review of Fort Hood.

  • Fauci: 'Something very strange' about COVID

    "I have not seen anything where you have a virus that in 40% of the people has no symptoms, and those who have symptoms, 80% of them have very mild to moderate symptoms that don't require any significant medical intervention. And then you have 20-25% of people who are devastated," Fauci told The Center for Strategic and International Studies' (CSIS) Senior Vice President Stephen Morrison on Monday. "There's something very strange about a virus that in most people barely bothers them, and in others it kills them. We still don't know why that's the case right now. We need to find that out," he added. Fauci's remarks came after some of the first U.S. healthcare workers received doses of the coronavirus vaccine and as the death toll in the U.S. crossed 300,000.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Rouhani says Iran can move beyond row with Turkey over Erdogan poem

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran could move past a diplomatic quarrel with Turkey over a poem recited by President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran had called a threat to its territorial integrity. Iran summoned Turkey's envoy last week after Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem lamenting the 19th century division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

    Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations."The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • 15-year-old Hong Kong democracy activist becomes youngest to seek asylum in UK

    A 15-year-old protester from Hong Kong has fled to Britain and applied for political asylum, becoming the youngest Hong Kong protester to go into exile so far, according to the city’s Apple Daily newspaper. The paper said the girl, who goes by the pseudonym Aurora, was arrested during the protests in Hong Kong last year, but that she avoided being charged with unlawful assembly because she was a minor. She told Apple Daily that on her arrival in London, she was immediately taken in by customs officers and applied for asylum. A Home Office spokesperson said it did not normally comment on individual cases, adding, "All claims are considered sensitively, appropriately and on their individual merits." The teenager said she decided to leave Hong Kong because she felt unsafe after being followed by unknown men. Other activists and protesters have reported being tailed by men that they suspect could be undercover police or national security agents. Ex-lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang said last week that he decided to leave Hong Kong and apply for asylum in the United States after being followed because other activists have been detained after days of surveillance. Aurora told the Apple Daily that she feared that one day “they will nab me as well”. “If I stay in Hong Kong, it will only be more and more dangerous for me,” the paper cited her as saying. “It’s like I’m waiting for my death. I don’t know when police will decide to prosecute me.” The London-based Friends of Hong Kong group, which lobbies British political parties on Hong Kong issues, said they were assisting Aurora. It said that she was now being looked after by guardians, but gave no details as to who they were or her whereabouts. “After the release from the UK Border Control, she was relieved and well, as she does not have to face the pressure from the (Hong Kong Police Force) and the Hong Kong Government,” the group said in a statement Monday. There have been a number of dissidents who have left the city since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June. The British government is granting up to 3 million of Hong Kong’s nearly 7.5 million residents the right to live and work in the UK for five years, after which they can apply for citizenship. In the past few months, authorities have arrested or investigated dozens of activists and disqualified opposition lawmakers in a widening crackdown on dissent. In what appears to be a move to extend that crackdown to the civil service, officials say that all 180,000 public servants will soon be required to sign an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong. Civil service minister Patrick Nip said Sunday that those who refuse to pledge allegiance could be sacked or ordered to retire, broadcaster RTHK reported.

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.