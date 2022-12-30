7 Surprisingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club — at a Discount

Richard Bradford / Shutterstock.com

When you think about shopping at Sam’s Club, you likely think about buying grocery items in bulk — like paper towels, canned goods, juice boxes and granola bars. But the wholesale club offers some unexpected, and pretty expensive items too.

Although you won’t find tins of Beluga caviar or six-liter bottles of Veuve Clicquot at Sam’s, you can find Italian-made home appliances, luxe skin serums and even diamond jewelry priced in the tens of thousands. Here are seven surprisingly expensive items you can buy at Sam’s Club.

Victrola Mayfield Bluetooth Full-Size Jukebox

Sam’s Club price: $899

This full-size Victrola Mayfield jukebox looks retro, but it features the power of modern technology. You can spin records, stream music or listen to FM radio. If you visit the Victrola website, however, the same jukebox will cost you $999.99 — $100.99 more than at Sam’s Club.

De’Longhi Magnifica XS Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Sam’s Club price: $799.98

With the De’Longhi Magnifica XS Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, you can become a barista at home and skip the drive-thru at Starbucks. You’ll shell out almost $800 at Sam’s Club to be the proud owner of this automatic machine, but that’s a good price. On the De’Longhi site, the machine retails for $899.95.

2-Carat Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold

Sam’s Club price: $5,999

Diamond studs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if you decide to take the plunge and purchase a pair, why not go big? Put some sparkle in your life (or someone else’s) with a set of dazzling two-carat diamond earrings in 14K gold at Sam’s Club for just under $6,000. That’s a bargain considering that similar earrings are $7,999.99 at Jared.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum

Sam’s Club price: $572

You wouldn’t expect Sam’s Club to sell what could be considered the crème de la crème of skin serums, but it does. La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum contains proteins and oils from Swiss caviar to help smooth and lift the skin, along with enhancing firmness, elasticity and volume. On the La Prairie site, the same size bottle of the serum retails for $750, or $178 more.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Sam’s Club price: $379.98

A stand mixer can make your life a lot easier when it comes to cooking and baking, and if you shop around, you can find one for under $100. However, it might not last you past your first few pastry doughs. Even though the regular price for this professional-grade mixer from KitchenAid is $379.98, Sam’s Club has this item on sale for a limited time for $299.98.

Thor Kitchen 48″ Freestanding Gas Range With Convection

Sam’s Club price: $4,095

If a standard kitchen range isn’t good enough for your culinary prowess, maybe it’s time to upgrade. Sam’s has the Thor Kitchen 48-inch freestanding gas range with convection for about $4,100. Price this six-burner, dual-oven appliance elsewhere and you’ll find it costs over $800 more.

4.95-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K Gold

Sam’s Club price: $89,000

Perhaps one of the most surprisingly expensive items that you can buy at Sam’s Club is a 4.95-carat diamond engagement ring for $89,000. The high price likely has to do with the size and clarity. Although this ring’s diamond clarity of S12 is considered on the lower end of the clarity scale, diamonds in this category can be “eye-clean,” which means that the human eye is not able to detect any imperfections.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 13, 2022, and are subject to change.

