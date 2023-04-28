7 suspects accused of drug, gun trafficking, ties to gang activity arrested, Ga. deputies say

Multiple people have been arrested after a several month-long criminal street gangs and narcotics investigation in Habersham County.

Habersham County officials said on April 21, several suspects were arrested and charged during a search warrant operation conducted at two residences and a traffic stop made earlier in the month.

Authorities added that part of the investigation included criminal street gang members and associates planning and then carrying out an assault on an inmate at the Habersham County Detention Center.

The group arrested on April 21 and during the traffic stop were found to be associated with the accused gang members through the sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms, deputies said.

The following are the suspect arrested in connection with the operation as well as their charges:

Bobby James Ayers - Possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes

Anthony Bryson Ewing - Probation violation

Douglas Waylon Davis - Trafficking meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Eric Edward Thompson - Possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes

Nigel Alan Waddell - Manufacture of meth, possession of a controlled substance

Clinton Josiah Davis - Manufacture of meth, possession of a controlled substance

Amber Nichol Addis - Manufacture of meth, possession of a controlled substance

A total of 1,518 grams of methamphetamine, 214 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of fentanyl, 14 guns and approximately $4,466 cash were taken as a result of this investigation.

Authorities said additional charges and arrests are possible in this investigation.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Habersham County Sheriff officials for more information regarding additional arrests but has not received a response.

The investigation remains ongoing.

