7 suspects arrested in North County Target thefts

VISTA, Calif. — Seven people were arrested in connection to a retail theft operation at two Target stores in Vista, authorities said.

The crimes occurred Thursday in the 1700 block of University Drive and 3100 block of Business Park Drive, Sgt. Brent Longfellow with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday.

Authorities identified the seven shoplifting suspects as Allen McNabb, 30, Martha Madrigal Villanueva, 38, Isaiah Mojica, 23, Alejandro Villegas, 50, Heather Ovalle, 34, Isaiah Cruz, 26, and Alex Valadez, 35.

Here’s where San Diegans are looking to buy a home, according to study

Deputies recovered about $1,800 worth of stolen merchandise from Target, as well as $2,800 of merchandise stolen from a Home Depot store.

In October, the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrested five people suspected in a $1,000 retail theft operation.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan met with businesses last month to crack down on organized retail crimes, saying that her team assigned to prosecute organized retail crime thefts have been able to prosecute the crimes at an organized crime level, which institutes a felony.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.