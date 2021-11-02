7 takeaways from the first day of testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began in earnest Tuesday, with impassioned opening statements, FBI spy plane video and testimony from the Antioch, Illinois, teen’s former friend.

Here are seven takeaways from the proceedings:

—Trial opens with dueling portraits of Rittenhouse: In outlining the prosecution’s case to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger described Rittenhouse as an outsider who came to Kenosha to impose his own sense of justice. Defense attorney Mark Richards, meanwhile, portrayed Rittenhouse as a selfless teenager who only fired his gun when attacked.

—Defense immediately puts men Rittenhouse shot on trial: During the defense team’s opening statement, Richards immediately pointed the finger at Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot. Richards showed pictures of Rosenbaum participating in a dumpster fire, confronting armed people and waving a chain prior to the shooting. “Mr. Rosenbaum could have stopped at any time,” Richards said.

As Rittenhouse fled the scene, he shot both Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz when they tried to stop him. Richards said they attacked his client “like animals.”

—Rittenhouse attorney hints teen may testify: At several points during his opening, Richards suggested jurors “would hear from Kyle” during the trial. Outside the courtroom, he acknowledged he “intimated” that Rittenhouse would testify, but he stopped short of promising the teen would take the stand.

—Rosenbaum died from a bullet wound in his back: Rittenhouse, who had boasted earlier in the evening that he was a “medic” and was carrying a first aid kit, did not try to help Rosenbaum after shooting him.

“He ran away,” Binger said.

—An FBI spy plane was flying over Kenosha that night, taking infrared images: FBI Agent Brandon Cramin played jurors the video, which prosecutors say shows Rittenhouse was the one who first followed Rosenbaum and initiated the interaction. The defense suggests it helps prove their case because it also shows Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse.

The grainy, black-and-white video was taken by Cramin in an airplane flying 8,500 feet overheard. None of the fuzzy figures on the ground were immediately identifiable to spectators in the gallery.

—Rittenhouse’s friend acknowledged he purchased the AR-15 rifle used in the shootings because Rittenhouse wasn’t old enough to purchase it for himself. Dominick Black said he planned to keep the gun at his stepfather’s house until Rittenhouse was legally old enough to possess it, but Rittenhouse grabbed the gun before they headed out to guard a used car lot the night of the shootings. Under defense questioning, Black acknowledged he didn’t do anything to stop Rittenhouse from taking the weapon that night and, in fact, went with him to get chest straps to carry the firearms while patrolling the downtown.

—Black could still go to prison for buying the gun: Black faces up to 12 years in prison for intentionally supplying a minor with a weapon used to killed two people. He did not receive immunity or any other deal in exchange for testifying against his friend. When pressed by Rittenhouse’s attorney, Black acknowledged he was hoping for the “best outcome possible” in his case.

