7 takes on Donald Trump's mugshot, arrest at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

Very few jail photographers know how to catch an inmate's good side.

Donald Trump will likely learn that valuable lesson today.

The former president is expected to have his mugshot taken after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

The internet has been thirsty for a mug shot of the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination since the first of his four outstanding indictments were handed down.

The latest comes out of the Peach State.

A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and 16 others on charges they tried to steal Georgia's electoral votes from President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

All co-defendants who have been processed thus far have had their mugshots taken.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said Trump will be treated the same as all other criminal defendant processed into the county criminal justice system. That includes a mug shot.

Trump faces 91 total charges. The 2024 presidential candidate has plead not guilty related to two federal indictments and one in New York.

