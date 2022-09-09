7 Target Exclusives That Are Worth the Trip

hapabapa / iStock.com

Target is a popular retail stop for many and is renowned for its variety of food, household goods, electronics and clothing. These stores feature over 45 private labels as well as collaborations with other well-known brands to curate a shopping experience that caters to every guest. With these stores featuring such a variety of options, shoppers might be left questioning which Target exclusives they should prioritize on their next trip.

To answer this question, GOBankingRates compiled our favorite recommendations for Target-exclusive brands that are always worth the buy and easy on your wallet.

1. Cat & Jack Children's Apparel

One Target exclusive beloved by shoppers is the Cat & Jack children's clothing line. This brand is featured in every Target store and offers a wide variety of comfortable, durable and affordable boys' and girls' clothing. These offerings cater to a variety of ages, with clothing available for babies (newborn to 24M), toddlers (12M to 5T), boys (4 to 18) and girls (4 to 20).

Cat & Jack features a variety of styles to fit every child's taste, as well as seasonal trends that keep the styles relevant and ever-changing. The brand features T-shirts starting from $4, dresses from $8 and school uniforms for $5. With a one-year guarantee on all clothing, this brand is a one-of-a-kind Target exclusive you don't want to miss out on.

2. Good & Gather Snacks

The Target brand Good & Gather offers an affordable variety of snacks perfect for busy on-the-go lifestyles. These snacks fall a few cents or dollars cheaper than comparable name-brand products and are perfect for shoppers looking to save money on every trip.

This brand is popular at Target due to its simple ingredients and the fact that these products are free from artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Some popular Good & Gather snack offerings include Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Granola Bites ($3.29), Organic Fruit Strip Variety Pack ($10.99), Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers ($4.99) and Organic White Cheddar Puffs Multipack ($4.99).

3. Ava & Viv

In 2015, Target welcomed Ava & Viv to its apparel section. This exclusive brand features everyday basics as well as statement pieces that cater to every guest with extended sizing up to 4X. Ava & Viv allows women to dress stylishly with a variety of trendy and timeless options at an economical price point.

Ava & Viv's brand features tops starting at $8 in sizes 1X to 4X, as well as jeans starting at $19.99 in sizes 14W to 30W. This affordable and inclusive Target-exclusive brand is one you don't want to miss out on.

4. Wild Fable Clothing

Target's highly-rated clothing options continue with the exclusive brand Wild Fable. In 2018, Target launched the brand as a new in-house label aimed at younger shoppers.

Wild Fable caters to younger Gen Z shoppers and is a punk-chic departure from Target's existing, more classical offerings. This line is highly rated due to its affordability, with items starting at $3.99 and nothing in the collection costing above $39.99. This brand also prioritizes size inclusivity with pieces available in sizes 0 through 26W. Customers love the Wild Fable offerings for its stylish designs, affordable price point and high quality.

5. Kona Sol Swimwear

Target's Kona Sol swimwear line offers fashionable and affordable swimsuits at a fraction of the price of similar suits from luxury brands. These suits are made with high-quality materials and thoughtful construction and feature a variety of styles and designs to cater to every shopper's taste.

Kona Sol features an affordable price point without sacrificing quality by featuring swimsuit bottoms starting at $15.30, tops at $19.55 and one-pieces for $34. Be sure to check out this Target-exclusive swimwear brand for durable swimwear that won't break your budget.

6. Versed Skin Care

Versed skin care is a highly-rated Target exclusive you don't want to miss out on. This brand launched exclusively at Target in 2019 and prioritizes high-quality vegan ingredients with recyclable packaging and purposeful formulas.

This skin care line was created thoughtfully -- the creators of the business designed products by first listening to the skin care concerns of their community. The company then manufactured products to cater to gaps in the market. Some popular Versed products include the Instant Resurfacing Mask ($17.99), Gentle Retinol Body Lotion ($17.99) and Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm ($17.99). With everything by this brand priced under $25, it's one you don't want to miss out on during your next Target trip.

7. Opalhouse Home Decor

Opalhouse has got you covered with everything from throw pillows and blankets to candles, bedding, wall decor, rugs, storage options and curtains. This Target-exclusive home brand launched in 2017 and offers bold, colorful pieces for the home inspired by locations and styles around the world. This collection offers high-quality pieces for your home that shoppers can mix and match to curate the aesthetic they are looking for.

With candles starting at $4, throw pillows starting at $20 and platform beds lined with velvet starting at $1,097, this brand covers the entire spectrum of home necessities for every budget.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Target Exclusives That Are Worth the Trip