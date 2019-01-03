7 tech trends that will dominate CES 2019

Twitter More

This past year was challenging for the tech world, to say the least, but the new year brings an opportunity to change the conversation. A huge opportunity, actually — CES 2019, the world's largest tech show, is right around the corner.

CES (which used to stand for "consumer electronics show" but is now its own term) certainly has its share of overhyped gadgets, meaningless concepts, and just plain dumb ideas, but the overall vibe tends to be optimistic. Tech can solve problems, and the whole industry descends upon the Las Vegas Strip to tell their stories for a few days in January.

