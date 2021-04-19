7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

Delaware State Police have announced that seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State.

- Delaware State Police announced tonight that seven teenagers have been arrested for several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State. They range in age from 14 to 16. The crimes involved two carjackings on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark and on the 3700 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The victims in both of those cases were assaulted. Just days later, two 16-year-old boys allegedly tried to steal items from a Wawa on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear. They are accused of assaulting a store clerk who tried to stop that crime.

