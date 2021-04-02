7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday.

An eighth officer resigned.

Seven officers in Texas were fired and one resigned in connection with the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III, who was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. (WFAA)
Seven officers in Texas were fired and one resigned in connection with the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III, who was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. (WFAA)

Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14. Police allege that Scott was acting “erratically.” He was taken to the hospital by Allen Police officers, later their headquarters, then Collin County Jail, where he was restrained and pepper-sprayed. According to reports, a spit hood was placed over his head, and he later died.

“Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures,” Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

Read More: Gaetz, under sex trafficking probe, reportedly showed nude photos to lawmakers

Since his death, members of Scott’s family have gathered outside the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to know, how did my son die? We want answers!” said Marvin’s mother, LaSandra Scott, during a news conference.

The family has hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who contracted a forensic pathologist to conduct an independent autopsy in the case.

Friday, Sheriff Skinner stood before cameras and assured viewers an official probe was taking place.

Read More: Chauvin’s supervisor says restraint of George Floyd violated policies

“I’m not here to make excuses for anyone,” he said. “People are upset. Families are upset. The community is upset. I’m upset. The death of this man is a profound tragedy, and we have an obligation to uncover the full and complete truth — firm, concrete and factual information. And that’s exactly what the Texas Rangers and my Internal Affairs investigators are doing at this moment.”

Amy Gruszecki, who conducted a second autopsy on Scott, told NBC 5 “the investigation and history that is available to me so far is that he was restrained and had a spit hood on his head, so the physical struggle of the restraint, as well as the possible asphyxia from the restraint, would likely be causes of his death, and a negative autopsy, meaning no injuries, no blunt force trauma, is consistent with that.”

Read More: Parents look for answers in shooting death of former Miss Nigeria

According to Merritt, Scott had a history of mental issues and had previously been transported to a mental health facility during other interactions with police.

“We found the initial arrest inappropriate; this was not something someone needed an arrest for, to be quite frank, Marvin was suffering a mental health crisis in a public place,” Merritt said. “He needed help to a facility, they failed to do that. They took him into custody instead, and, in custody, he died.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post 7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 officers were fired after Black man died in a Texas jail. His family says he was having a mental health crisis.

    Seven Texas detention officers were fired and one resigned after Marvin Scott III died in the Collin County jail.

  • 7 officers fired over death of Texas man in police custody

    "Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

  • Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Launch Charity Wedding Registry in Support of Stop Asian Hate Movement

    "We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate," the Real co-host told The Knot

  • Today in History for April 1st

    Highlights of this day in history: Slobodan Milosevic arrested; American forces invade Okinawa; Nazi Germany begins persecuting Jews; Soul singer Marvin Gaye is shot to death by his father. (April 1)

  • 'Why does this keep happening?' Mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta expose loopholes, weaknesses in gun laws

    Mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder exposed loopholes and weak gun restrictions that allowed suspects access to firearms.

  • Police make arrest after child, 2 adults shot in Rosedale

    An arrest was made following a triple shooting in Rosedale that left a mother and son dead and an 8-year-old girl recovering in the hospital. Loved ones said the family has lived in the home in Rosedale for years until police told 11 News an argument within the household turned deadly.

  • Potential No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham declares for NBA draft

    Cunningham became the first player in program history to be named to the Associated Press All-American First Team.

  • Chet Hanks and Ex-Girlfriend Accuse Each Other of Violence as Graphic Video Surfaces

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks and his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker are accusing each other of acting violent during their relationship.

  • Inside Dr. Jill Biden’s Return to the Classroom While Being First Lady

    "I want students to see me as their English teacher. I am not mentioning it in my classes AT ALL," Biden wrote to colleagues after the inauguration. "Thanks for honoring my teacher identity"

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender-reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender-reveal stunt went down.

  • Former paramedic, accused of killing wife, faces arson charges

    Joshua Hunsucker, awaiting trial on suspicion of poisoning and killing his wife with eyedrops, is now accused of setting a fire inside a helicopter while in flight.

  • Hate speech cases are hard to win. So police, prosecutors use workarounds to jail white extremists

    It's easier for law enforcement to get a conviction using traditional charges instead of federal hate crimes laws, The Marshall Project reports.

  • How to Fix the Human Problem in Blockbuster Monster Movies

    Modern monster blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong struggle with memorable human characters. Here are some simple ways to fix that. The post How to Fix the Human Problem in Blockbuster Monster Movies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here's how that could work

    The proposed city of Starbase, Texas, would fit into a long tradition of communities dominated by a single employer

  • Ex-Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood took $50,000 in undisclosed foreign cash

    Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood took $50,000 from an associate of a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire at the center of a sprawling scheme of illegal foreign campaign contributions, federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday.Why it matters: LaHood, a former Republican congressman from Illinois and a member of President Obama's Cabinet, agreed to repay the money, pay a $40,000 fine and cooperate with prosecutors to settle the matter. The Justice Department detailed the illicit campaign donation scheme in a statement on Wednesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: According to a DOJ news release, LaHood's conduct was a "separate and unrelated matter" from the campaign finance violations.The point of overlap was a Virginia businessman named Toufic Baaklini, who loaned LaHood $50,000 in 2012, while he was in office. LaHood did not disclose the loan in ethics filings.According to prosecutors, LaHood "understood at the time" that the money was actually coming from a Baalkini associate named Gilbert Chagoury, and "made misleading statements to FBI agents" investigating the payment.Chagoury is a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire whom the State Department denied entry into the U.S. in 2015.According to the DOJ, Chagoury — with the assistance of Baaklini and another associate named Joseph Arsan — orchestrated a massive scheme to illegally funnel foreign money into U.S. elections.In a deferred prosecution agreement, Chagoury admitted to providing $180,000 to U.S. individuals who used the money to make contributions to four federal political candidates from 2012 through 2016. The campaigns that benefitted are not named, nor are the "straw" donors, or the donors who illicitly funneled Chagoury's money to those campaigns.Chagoury was a major donor to the Clinton Foundation, and donated nearly half a million dollars to a Clinton-aligned voter registration group during President Clinton's 1996 reelection campaign.Baaklini, a Virginia resident, preferred backing Republicans. Campaign finance records show a number of small contributions to President Trump's reelection campaign last year.In 2016, when the alleged straw donation scheme took place, Baaklini gave to a number of GOP campaigns and party committees. He also chipped in $2,700 to the House campaign of LaHood's son Darin, who now represents the same seat his father once did.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Seen with Onscreen Sons William and Harry

    The upcoming film Spencer is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991

  • Tesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It Would

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to hire over 10,000 people at Gigafactory Texas over the next year, doubling the minimum number of hires the company initially indicated. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Wednesday that the company’s new factory in Austin will need over 10,000 people through 2022. Tesla had previously said the factory would bring 5,000 jobs through direct employment. Musk also quoted a tweet from “Tesla Owners Austin” that said Tesla is hiring high school graduates without college degrees. According to a report by Electrek, Musk is involved in the recruiting effort and the Texas plant could employ many more people once it reaches full capacity. Tesla will produce the Model 3, Model Y, Tesla Semi, Cybertruck and battery cells at the Austin factory. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Electrek reported earlier this week that Tesla is on a hiring spree and preparing a new battery cell factory in Texas. The company posted about 50 new job openings, including those related to local battery cell production, based out of Gigafactory Texas. Construction is said to be proceeding rapidly at Gigafactory Texas. See Also, Rumor: Tesla's Cybertruck Could Begin Production In June Why It Matters: With multiple factories under construction, Tesla is looking to bring more electric vehicles to different parts of the world. The company is also constructing a factory in Berlin, Germany, and expanding Gigafactory Shanghai. Musk-led companies are seeing expansion in Texas. In May last year, Musk threatened to move himself and Tesla out of California to Texas and Nevada over concerns about the Golden State's COVID-19 shutdown. Later in the year, Musk sold his homes in California. Musk's space exploration company SpaceX plans to build a new factory in Texas for its Starlink satellite network service. SpaceX is already developing its Starship rocket and testing the Starship prototypes at its Boca Chica launch facility on the South Texas coast. Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 5.1% higher on Wednesday at $667.93, but declined almost 0.7% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Tesla Aims To Build 5 Semi Trucks A Week At New Production Line Near Giga Nevada: Report Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Nominated To The Board Of Miss Universe Parent EndeavorTesla To Miss Street Estimate On Q1 Deliveries But Don't Be Alarmed, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Popular Charlotte festival plans uptown return after COVID canceled it last year

    Like so many other events, the festival had been scrapped in the middle of the pandemic.

  • Delayed $1,400 stimulus checks: Non-filers will get payments by April 7, IRS says

    Stimulus checks have been delayed for millions of Americans.