7 Texas officers fired in jail inmate death investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a jail inmate in Texas have been fired, a sheriff said.

The officers violated sheriff's office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.

Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge, news outlets reported. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. Scott was released and police took him to the county jail.

While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior,” Skinner said at a March 19 news conference, according to news outlets. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Family members told news outlets that Scott had schizophrenia and may have been suffering a mental health crisis.

A statement Thursday by family attorney Lee Merritt said Scott's funeral was Wednesday.

“Just one day after the funeral of Marvin Scott III, the Collin County Sheriff has fired 7 detention officers in connection with his death,” the statement said. “We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress.”

The statement also asks that the fired officers “be arrested and brought to justice.”

Skinner's statement said the Texas Rangers were continuing to investigate Scott's death.

Recommended Stories

  • India reports six-month high of COVID-19 daily infections amid new curbs

    India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus. Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from the virus after the United States and Brazil. Maharashtra, the western state that has been worst-hit from COVID-19 so far, reported as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday - its highest since the pandemic spread to India in March 2020.

  • Queen’s sadness as Maundy money service is cancelled again

    The Queen has told of her sadness at being unable to hand out commemorative Maundy money in person for a second consecutive year, as she instead posted the symbolic coins to Christian pensioners. The monarch wrote to this year’s recipients to send her “personal thanks” for their invaluable contribution to community life, saying: “I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated.” She noted that the annual Royal Maundy Service would have taken place at Westminster Abbey, adding: “I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place.” Among the 95 men and 95 women honoured this year were Agnes Slocombe, who served as the first black Mayor of Barnet, 101-year-old George Stewart, one of the country’s oldest skiers, and Malcolm Cloutt, 100, a former Second World War RAF pilot who has given out 1,000 Bibles during his lifetime. The Queen said in her letter: “I am delighted to send you the Maundy gift which I hope you will accept as an expression of my personal thanks to you for all that you have done to enrich the life of your community. “Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden.” The money – given to a number of male and female recipients equivalent to the Queen’s age – is delivered in two purses, one red and one white. The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver one, two, three and four penny pieces – to the value of 95 pence. In the red pouch is a £5 coin, this year commemorating the Queen’s 95th birthday, and a 50p which portrays the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day in 1971. Pensioners who have supported the church and their local communities are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money.

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to expand infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan Wednesday to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure in what he billed as “a once in a generation investment in America. (March 31)

  • Comcast may pull Universal movies from Netflix to boost its Peacock offering

    Comcast is reportedly considering pulling its Universal Pictures movies and popular animated films from Netflix and HBO Max in order to boost Peacock.

  • Mama Pit Bull Leads Shelter Employees to Rescue Her 4 Golden Girl Puppies

    With snow on the way, animal shelter staff in Colorado knew there were puppies out on the street. Luckily, they found them.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Be humble, pope tells priests as he begins services leading to Easter

    Pope Francis urged priests to be humble like Jesus as he began three busy days leading to Easter - all scaled down because of the coronavius pandemic - with a Holy Thursday Mass. Holy Thursday is the day Christians commemorate the day Jesus instituted the priesthood. The pope, leader of the 1.3 billion Roman Catholic Church, said the Mass of the Chrism in a secondary part of St. Peter's Basilica for about 200 people instead of the nearly 10,000 in the past.

  • A clip of James Charles saying he's 'not physically attracted to older guys' has resurfaced after he apologized amid a sexting scandal

    A clip from "Impaulsive" was making the rounds on social media after James Charles posted a video addressing allegations that he flirted with minors.

  • Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

  • The CEO of the biotech firm that ruined Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses told CNBC 'it was one batch'

    Kramer said there wasn't cross-contamination of ingredients, but that doses were pulled because of an "out of specification result for one batch of product."

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

    The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. The health officials said they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

  • U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea

    The national security advisers for the United States and the Philippines discussed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday, the White House said. The Philippines has described the presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea as "swarming and threatening." Chinese diplomats have said the boats were sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

  • Experts say it's unlikely COVID-19 passports will come about: 'The vaccine passport could wind up being irrelevant'

    The travel industry is hoping a COVID-19 passport will get people flying again, but opponents say there are issues with standardization and privacy.

  • Jessica Simpson is still revealing details about her marriage to Nick Lachey years later. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the relationship, marriage, divorce, and recent drama surrounding the beloved early 2000s "Newlyweds" couple.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialDear Mr. Trump, America needs you