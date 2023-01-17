7 thieves attempt Ram pickup robbery, fail to escape Sterling Heights plant property

Seven people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an attempt to steal Ram pickups from a yard that serves the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

Someone trying to steal a Ram pickup from a shipping yard for Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, which produces the popular Ram 1500 pickup, struck a police car during a failed heist attempt of multiple trucks early Tuesday morning.

The suspects also rammed an exit and entry gate as they tried to flee the secured lot in the 7500 block of 17 Mile Road but were unable to get out, Sterling Heights police said in a news release, noting that no one was injured.

Seven people were arrested, police said. Sterling Heights detectives are investigating to determine whether the group has been involved in other incidents, according to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

The incident happened about 4:45 a.m. and was reported by security. Officers from Sterling Heights, Troy, Utica, Warren and Clinton and Shelby townships responded.

Stellantis, the company that owns the Ram Trucks brand, along with Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge, said it is working with police and other law enforcement agencies regarding the attempted thefts, noting that the shipping yard is managed by a third party.

The company called it an open investigation and said it is not providing any more details, according to a statement from spokeswoman Ann Marie Fortunate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police detective bureau at 586-446-2825.

