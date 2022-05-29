7 Things You Should Buy at the Dollar Store for Memorial Day Weekend

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

One of the most patriotic days of the year is upon us. Memorial Day falls on May 30, 2022, so it's time to start planning your holiday weekend gathering.

A day to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country, Memorial Day is often celebrated with friends, family, and a barbecue. This year, let's say you're hosting the party and want to throw a nice event for your guests -- without spending a fortune.

This can often be easier said than done, as party food, supplies and décor can add up fast -- even if each of your guests bring something. Thankfully, the dollar store has plenty of supplies to help you stay on budget.

When you shop wisely, hosting a gathering on the first unofficial weekend of summer can actually be affordable. This will allow you to enjoy the party instead of stressing about how much money you spent.

Ready to start shopping for your Memorial Day celebration? Here are seven things you can save money on by purchasing at the dollar store.

Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com

Patriotic Tableware

A patriotic tablescape is a must on Memorial Day, but it doesn't have to cost a fortune. The Dollar Tree has patriotic party supplies on sale through May 30. Specifically, a package of 12-count plates, 18-count napkins or paper straws, a 54x108-inch tablecloth and more are available for $1.25 each at participating locations.

In comparison, Target sells a pack of three patriotic pattern disposable plastic tablecloths -- each is 54x102 inches -- for $23.79 and Amazon offers a 50-pack of red, white and blue paper straws from Outside the Box Papers Store for $8.

mediaphotos / Getty Images

Patriotic Accessories

It's the little things that transform a regular barbecue into something special for Memorial Day. Specifically, patriotic accessories -- i.e., a package of five mini hats, four foam wands, sunglasses and more -- are just $1.25 through May 30 at participating Dollar Tree locations.

Considering one Glitter Patriotic Mini Top Hat costs $2.50 at Party City and a 12-count pack of Silver Glittery Star Wands is $9.99 at the Oriental Trading Company, shopping at the dollar store can save you serious cash.

close-up-of-grilled-hotdogs-on-grill-picture-id186876682

Hot Dogs

If you don't serve hot dogs at your Memorial Day party, did it even happen? Thankfully, the Dollar Tree makes this a seriously cheap menu item by offering an eight-pack of several varieties of hot dogs -- brands may vary by store -- for $1.25 through May 30 at participation locations.

Notably more expensive, an eight-count package of Ball Park Bun Size Uncured Beef Franks costs $4.59 at Target. Admittedly, hot dogs are typically a pretty inexpensive menu choice, but the price difference can add up fast if you're feeding a crowd.

Juanmonino / iStock.com

Condiments

If you're serving hot dogs -- or brats and burgers -- you need condiments to offer your guests.

Dollar General makes it affordable to buy the works, as a 14-ounce bottle of Clover Valley Yellow Mustard and a 24-ounce container of Clover Valley Tomato Ketchup are just $1 each. You can also get a 12-ounce jar of Clover Valley Dill Relish for $1.50 and an 11.5-ounce jar of Clover Valley Real Mayonnaise for $2.25.

Comparatively, at Whole Foods, a 14-ounce bottle of 365 Organic Yellow Mustard costs $2.69, a 32-ounce container of 365 Tomato Ketchup is $2.49, a 10-ounce jar of 365 Organic Dill Relish costs $2.79 and a 16-ounce jar of 365 Organic Mayonnaise is $3.69.

recep-bg / iStock.com

Charcoal

A holiday basically synonymous with grilling requires plenty of charcoal. Thankfully, the dollar store makes it easy to have plenty on hand, as it's priced affordably. Delightfully budget friendly, Family Dollar sells an 8-pound bag of Family Chef Classic Charcoal Briquets for just $5.

Nearly double the price, an 8-pound bag of Kingsford All Natural Original Charcoal Briquettes is $9.59 at Ace Hardware. Similarly, a 6.2-pound bag of Kroger Instant Light Ridged Charcoal Briquets is $6.49.

Kyryl Gorlov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bottled Water

Since Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, temperatures could be pretty warm for your barbecue. Therefore, you'll need to have plenty of water on hand to keep your guests hydrated.

Currently on sale through May 28, get two 24-count packs of Silver Falls Water for $5 at participating Family Dollar locations (but you must buy two). If you shop at Walmart, you'll pay a bit more, as a 24-count pack of Great Value Purified Drinking Water is $3.48.

GOBankingRates

Foil Pans

Feeding a big group can be tricky, which is where foil pans come in. Seriously easy, you can cook crowd favorites -- i.e., mac and cheese -- in them and transfer the pan directly to the buffet line. You can also fill them with cold foods like salad.

Family Dollar has assorted foil pans on sale for $1 through May 28, at participating locations. Notably pricier, Target sells a two-count pack of Hefty EZ Foil All Purpose Pans With Lids for $5.49.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Things You Should Buy at the Dollar Store for Memorial Day Weekend