7 side effects to expect after stopping birth control from a higher sex drive to more acne

Ashley Laderer,Sarah Fielding,G. Thomas Ruiz, MD
what happens when you go off birth control
You may be able to get pregnant within the first month of stopping birth control. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

  • When you stop birth control, your period may be heavier and more irregular.

  • You may also have a few acne breakouts and your frequency of headaches may change.

  • Birth control can also dampen your sex drive, so stopping it may make you feel more eager to have sex.

  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

For some women, stopping birth control can be a seamless experience with minimal side effects, whereas others might notice some major differences.

When you go off birth control, you're essentially resetting your body's hormonal behavior back to default mode. Without that steady dose of hormonal birth control each day, you may see changes in your cycle, skin, and headaches.

Here are seven things that may happen when you stop taking birth control.

1. Your cycle may be irregular

When you use birth control pills, your cycle is very regular - usually 28 days - because it's being manipulated by the hormones in the pill, says Donna Maria Neale, MD, assistant professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

When you stop birth control, your periods will likely go back to the cycle length that they were before birth control. Neale says this may range anywhere from 21 days to 35 days.

This may be a lot different than what you were used to from the pill, and it may make you feel like your period is irregular, when in reality, your cycle is just resetting itself to its natural default.

Neale says your period should return to your natural cycle length in a month, but it is possible to have irregularities for up to three months after stopping the pill.

Really, all you can do here is be patient with your body as it adjusts. It may be helpful to keep a log of your period start and end dates to learn about your new cycle and know when to anticipate your next period.

2. You will be able to get pregnant

Once you are no longer taking the birth control pill, you are no longer taking the hormones that suppress ovulation. Because of this, you're able to get pregnant as soon as you ovulate, which can be within the first month of going off of birth control.

It's important to note that you can still get pregnant while on birth control, since most contraceptives are between 91%-99% effective. But your chances greatly increase after stopping birth control.

If you do not want to get pregnant, it's important to take precautions and use another type of contraception. Neale recommends using condoms to protect yourself from pregnancy as well as STIs.

What the research says: In a large 2009 study of participants from European countries, people stopped taking oral contraceptives containing progestin in an attempt to get pregnant. After one cycle, 21.1% of participants had conceived. In one year, that number jumped to 79.4% of people.

3. You may have a few acne breakouts

You might experience some acne breakouts when you come off of the pill, especially if you took birth control to control your acne in the first place.

When you regulate your hormones with birth control pills, it's more likely that those breakouts will be controlled. When you go off birth control, Neale says acne may come about as a result of the hormonal fluctuations that happen in a normal cycle.

"When you're off the birth control pill, that's your body doing its own thing, and often the body doesn't quite have the perfect combination of the hormones in the way the pill does," says Neale.

General advice: To treat acne, use over-the-counter acne treatments if your acne is mild. If your acne is more severe, see a dermatologist for prescription options to clear up your skin.

4. Your period may be heavier

Especially if you had very heavy periods pre-birth control, it's likely that your heavy periods will return off of the pill.

"People who were having regular periods, it will go back to that," says Tamika K. Cross, MD, FACOG, an OB/GYN at Serenity Women's Health & Med Spa. "People who were having crazy, heavy periods, it will most likely go back to that." The only exception she notes is if you have been on birth control long enough that your body and period naturally changed.

When you take birth control, periods are typically shorter and lighter. Neale says this is in part due to the fact that there is a balanced amount of the hormone progesterone throughout the cycle, which results in the uterine lining not getting too thick.

However, when you come off of the pill, your uterine lining can grow thicker, which may result in heavier periods.

To cope with this, you might have to use more absorbent pads or tampons than you're used to. But if you're soaking through multiple pads or tampons in an hour, Neale says this is a red flag and you need to contact your OB/GYN.

5. Your sex drive may be higher

Many women say that their libido is lower when they take the pill, and that when they go off it, their sex drive returns to previous levels.

This is because on the pill, your hormones are very measured and calculated. Off the pill, your hormones reset to default, and if you're a woman prone to producing more testosterone - like those with PCOS -Neale says you may experience an increased sex drive.

6. Your frequency of headaches may change

For some people, headaches are tied to fluctuations in hormone levels. If you experienced headaches tied to your period, birth control might have reduced them.

However, other people have also experienced an increase in headaches after beginning to take birth control.

Depending on your experience, the number of headaches you have after going off birth control may fluctuate for better or worse.

7. Your vitamin D levels might decrease

In a 2016 study, researchers found that for African American women living in the Detroit area, taking estrogen-containing birth control can increase vitamin D levels. Taking an oral contraceptive, patch, or ring was associated with a 20% higher level of vitamin D.

If you plan to go off birth control, speak with your doctor about considering a vitamin D supplement.

Insider's takeaway

These seven changes may occur after you stop taking birth control, and it's normal if you experience them. It's also normal if you don't experience big changes and transition off the pill pretty smoothly.

If you were using non-hormonal birth control, such as the ParaGard IUD, the effects of stopping are less immediate. Non-hormonal IUDs prevent pregnancy by creating an inflammatory environment in your uterus. When you take a non-hormonal IUD out, it may take up to three months for you to feel the side effects of coming off of birth control, says Cross.

She notes that with non-hormonal birth control, it's less likely to have caused fluctuations in weight or appetite, so those factors should remain the same even after stopping.

If you're experiencing troubling symptoms of any kind after going off birth control, be sure to consult your OB/GYN to make sure everything's okay.

Related stories from Health Reference:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump impeachment: Insurrection incitement charge a 'monstrous lie'

    The ex-president's lawyers present evidence in the US Senate relating to the deadly Capitol riots.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

    Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death. The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.

  • British PM Boris Johnson welcomes "incredibly encouraging" Biden moves

    Johnson said in recent weeks, there have been "important developments" on issues like climate change, NATO and Iran.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak

    Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, as tests came back positive for the virus after at least three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016. The seven patients fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. Those still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the health ministry said. It was not clear if the person buried on February 1 had also died of Ebola. She was a nurse at a local health centre who died from an unspecified illness after being transferred for treatment to Nzerekore, a city near the border with Liberia and Ivory Coast. "Faced with this situation and in accordance with international health regulations, the Guinean government declares an Ebola epidemic," the ministry said in a statement. The 2013-2016 outbreak of Ebola in West Africa started in Nzerekore, whose proximity to busy borders hampered efforts to contain the virus. It went on to kill at least 11,300 people with the vast majority of cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Fighting Ebola again will place additional strain on health services in Guinea as they battle the coronavirus. Guinea, a country of around 12 million, has so far recorded 14,895 coronavirus infections and 84 deaths. The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher death rate than Covid-19, but unlike coronavirus it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. The ministry said health workers are working to trace and isolate the contacts of the Ebola cases and will open a treatment centre in Goueke, which is less than an hour's drive from Nzerekore.

  • Kohima: Britain's 'forgotten' battle that changed the course of WWII

    A group of British-Indian soldiers held off an entire Japanese division for three months in 1944.

  • Georgia governor urges Biden to block battery maker penalty

    Georgia's governor wants President Joe Biden to override a federal regulatory decision that could threaten the future of a giant battery factory being built in the northeastern part of the state. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday called on Biden to review a ruling that went against SK Innovation, which is building a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce that the company has said would employ 2,600 workers. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that SK Innovation, a South Korean company, stole 22 trade secrets from competitor LG Energy Solution and that the company should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Biden’s Executive Order on Housing: Replacing Old Sins with New Ones

    President Biden’s flurry of executive orders has now extended to housing policy — and to a pledge to reverse the Trump administration’s approach to “fair housing.” Specifically, that would mean reversing the Trump reversal of an Obama-era rule known as “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” — designed to introduce “affordable” (read “subsidized”) housing into higher-income, suburban zip codes. To justify a return to this controversial policy, President Biden rehearsed a long litany of federal housing-policy sins. He’s right about many of those — but wrong about his approach to redress. More subsidized housing, in the tragic public-housing tradition, will only spur division and do little to help minority groups in their quest for upward mobility. It is incontrovertible, as President Biden stated in his executive order, that “during the 20th century, Federal, State, and local governments systematically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and inhibited equal opportunity and the chance to build wealth for Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Native American families, and other underserved communities.” Most significantly, the Federal Housing Authority would not insure mortgages for blacks in white neighborhoods, and racial covenants — deed restrictions against blacks (and Jews, by the way) — were the norm into the 1950s. Urban freeways ploughed through low-income, often (though not exclusively) minority, neighborhoods, displacing thousands. Today, we are left with the Cross Bronx Expressway and the Chrysler Freeway. Even this apology is, however, selective. African Americans, particularly, suffered the tragedy of a (still) favorite progressive program: public housing. A key history here is underappreciated. Historically black neighborhoods — Central Harlem, Detroit’s Black Bottom, Chicago’s Bronzeville, Desoto-Carr in St. Louis — were denigrated as slums, even though they were home to large numbers of residential property owners and hundreds of black-owned businesses. When they were cleared to make way for public housing, they were replaced by high-rise hells in which ownership — asset accumulation — was by definition impossible. The social fabric of self-help, civil society, and upward mobility was ripped apart. Blacks have always been, and remain, disproportionately represented in public and otherwise subsidized housing, often trapped into long-term dependency by counterproductive policies: When their income rises, so does rent. Compensating for this dual history of outright racism and harmful progressivism must not mean a new generation of housing sins. But Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, should it be restored, is just that. Federal pressure — through the leverage of local aid programs — to force the introduction of subsidized rental housing for low-income tenants has long been a guarantee of resistance by lower-middle class residents, white and black, justifiably concerned that households who have not strived and saved to make it to their neighborhoods will pose problems. Concentrations of housing-voucher tenants, dispersed by the demolition of some public-housing projects, have already spread dysfunction and poor maintenance — including into apartment buildings in Warrensville Heights, the Ohio hometown of Marcia Fudge, the incoming secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Racial integration and fair housing remain goals for which America must strive. But that means understanding how neighborhoods work. Americans, black and white, self-select to live in areas in which they share the socioeconomic characteristics of their neighbors. Some liberals might not like that — but those are their personal choices, as well. When minority-group members share the economic and educational backgrounds of new neighbors, the odds of intolerance are vastly decreased. That’s why “fair housing” should mean nondiscrimination — not subsidized new developments. Instead, Biden is doubling down on the example set by the Obama administration in Westchester County, which was forced to spend $60 million to subsidize 874 housing units — in a county in which racial and ethnic minorities are already well represented. That means that current black and Hispanic homeowners, who have bought their homes through striving and saving, will have to see their county taxes used to subsidize others to the tune of $68,000 per home. The “exclusionary” suburbs won’t be pried open by confrontation. There will be endless lawsuits. Instead, HUD, if it’s to have any useful role, must try to use such tools as model zoning (suggestions, not mandates) to convince local planning boards to permit the market to build naturally occurring affordable housing — small homes, including small multifamilies, on small lots. Historically, that’s how the American working class was able to afford homes. An administration truly interested in correcting the housing-policy sins of the past would not overlook the existing problems of public and subsidized housing. Here’s a bold idea: sell off public-housing projects on high-value real estate (see the Brooklyn waterfront) and provide cash compensation to its residents. They should be able to move where they like — or just put the money aside. There’s a lot about our housing past to correct. Doubling down on previous sins is not the way to start.

  • Vaccines are working as over-80s deaths drop twice as quickly as under-65s

    Vaccines are working, new figures suggest, with deaths in the over-80s dropping twice as quickly as in the under-65s. New research by the University of Oxford shows that since the peak in January, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the over-80s has fallen by 32 per cent. In contrast, it has dropped by just 14 per cent in the under-65s in the same period. The CFR measures the number of people dying after testing positive. The new figures suggest that even where people are contracting the disease, fewer people are now dying. The Oxford team from the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) said results were “tentatively consistent with the impact of vaccination”. “While several explanations are possible for these patterns, these results point to a potential impact of vaccination on the case fatality rate for 80-plus age groups,” the authors conclude. “A fall in the case fatality rate would be expected if vaccination reduces the post-infection probability of death.”

  • Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing

    Victòria Martínez continues to sign official documents with the name that she, her partner and their two daughters ditched four years ago. Barring any surprises, she expects the Spanish government to recognize her as Victòria by May, closing a patience-wearing chapter familiar to transgender people around the world. Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.

  • California woman, 78, dies after vaccination, though no sign of link

    "Her death does not appear to be related to the vaccine," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

  • The ‘chilling’ expletive-laden phone call that threw Trump impeachment trial into chaos

    ‘Well, Kevin, I guess they’re just more upset about this election theft than you are’