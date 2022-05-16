7 things to know about Shawn Allen's capital murder trial in Summit County court

Defendant Shawn Allen listens as his attorneys go over jury excusals in the courtroom of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross on Thursday.

Two men – one of them pushing his daughter in stroller – got into an altercation outside an Akron restaurant in July 2020.

The man with the stroller walked away.

The other man jumped into an SUV and tracked him down, striking the man with the stroller and killing both him and his daughter.

That’s the chain of events that Summit County prosecutors say led to the deaths of Horace Lee, 43, and Azariah Tucker, his 22-month-old daughter.

Shawn Allen, 37, of Canton, is accused of being the hit-and-run driver and will go on trial Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross’ courtroom.

'It's too much': Akron family grieves multiple losses on eve of capital murder trial

Here are seven things to know about Allen’s case in advance of the trial:

What is Shawn Allen charged with?

Allen faces three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and gross abuse of a corpse, and one count each of tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident.

What penalty does Allen face?

Allen faces the death penalty.

If jurors were unwilling to go with this penalty, they could opt for a sentencing of life in prison without parole.

Shawn Allen trial: Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of running over toddler and her father

How long is the trial expected to last?

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

Jurors will be sequestered during their deliberations.

If Allen is convicted, when will the sentencing phase be?

The sentencing phase will start June 13 and is expected to take a week.

The same jurors will handle both the testimony and sentencing phases of the trial.

How was Allen identified as a suspect?

Police say they zeroed in on Allen from surveillance footage and interviews. They released surveillance images to the public a few days after the slayings.

Where were the Akron father and daughter found?

Neighbors saw Lee and his daughter in a gravel driveway in the 400 block of Crouse Street. One of them called 911.

Story continues

Carmon Lee, left, and her sister Katrinia Lee become tearful as they talk of the murders of their brother Horace Lee and his 22-month-old daughter, Azariah Tucker, as they gather with other family members at the Second Baptist Church in Akron to discuss the upcoming trial of Shawn Allen of Canton, who is accused of using his car to kill Lee and Azariah.

Is Horace Lee’s family hoping for the death penalty if Allen is convicted?

Some of Lee’s family members favor the death penalty, while others would prefer a life-in-prison penalty.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What to know about Shawn Allen's Summit County capital murder trial