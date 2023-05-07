7 things to know about the Thurston County housing market

Once again the Thurston County housing market presented an unusual situation in April as every major indicator fell yet inventory remained tight, according to new data released this week by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

One might think that if the pace of home sales slowed, inventory might rise as a result. But that has not happened because new listings every month are well off the pace they set last year, the data show.

The result appears to be a standoff between buyers and sellers about whether to do precisely that: buy or sell.

Sales

Thurston County single-family home sales fell 32 percent to 274 units last month from 403 units in April 2022, according to the data. Home sales here have fallen by a double-digit margin (from the same period a year ago) every month since the start of the year.

Median price

Thurston median price hasn’t seen steep declines from the year-ago period, but it did dip nearly 4 percent last month to $490,000 from $510,000 in April 2022. The April median price also was lower than the March median price of $499,950. Regionally, median price fell 12 percent in King County over the same period and was down nearly 10 percent in Pierce County between April 2023 and April 2022.

Inventory

Earlier in the year, months of inventory showed signs of shifting in favor of the buyer after a long run of favoring the seller. But that momentum appears to have died because it stood at one month in April. A housing market that doesn’t favor either buyers or sellers is thought to have inventory in the range of four to six months.

“The supply of housing remains limited due to a persistent shortage of available homes, as fewer homeowners are putting their homes on the market after locking in low home mortgage interest rates during the pandemic,” said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate.

He said those most likely to move in this market are those who are forced to move because of a job or life event, or those who have built up a large amount of home equity.

Story continues

Mortgage rates

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage, the most common mortgage, fell to 6.39 percent, according to the most recent survey released by Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored enterprise that provides capital to mortgage lenders and tracks interest rates. Although down slightly, it is still higher than the average rate of 5.27 percent of a year ago.

“Interested home buyers are acclimating to the current rate environment, but the lack of inventory remains a primary obstacle to affordability,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

New listings

The number of new listings in April was 352, but 586 homes hit the market in April 2022, the data show.

Pending sales

Pending sales, the early indicator of closed sales, also was way off the mark last month, down 30 percent to 369 units from 530 units in April 2022.

Condo sales

The condominium market represents a tiny portion of the county housing’s market, but if you’re curious, here’s the data for the year-over-year April period: Sales fell to nine units from 10 units, median price fell 5.25 percent to $319,950, pending sales fell to seven units from 16 units, the data show.