7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

Jennifer Taylor
·5 min read
Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn’t your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you’ve ditched the plastic as a way to curb overspending, avoid credit card fraud or simply because you prefer to shop off the grid. However, despite the many good reasons to pay with cash, it isn’t always the best choice.

See: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000Learn: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Not sure what types of purchases warrant leaving the cash in your wallet? Here’s a look at seven common payments that should always be made with a different form other than cash.

Rent

Writing a check can be a hassle, so if you don’t have the option to pay your rent online, you might opt for cash. However, William Capece, CFP, director of business development at the JS Benefits Group, said doing so is unwise, because it leaves you without a paper trail.

“Too often we hear stories of landlords who evict tenants over unpaid rent, while the tenant swears to have paid,” he said. “Cash leaves no paper trail and thus no proof.” On the flip side, he said landlords should also never accept cash payments for the same reason. “This should be outlined in the renter agreement,” he said.

Car

Since interest rates are at historic lows, Capece advised against buying a car with all cash. “Utilizing a car loan helps in many ways,” he said. “Dealers make more money when customers utilize debt, so they are more likely to give you a better deal.”

Beyond that, he said paying for such a large purchase in cash limits your ability to invest. If you can swing it, he recommended financing your car purchase and using the cash as the down payment on a rental property. “Use an appreciating asset to pay for your lifestyle,” he said.

Home Maintenance and Updates

If you own your home, you likely spend at least some money on upkeep each year. Capece said it’s important to have a paper trail for these expenses, so you don’t forget about them when it’s time to do your taxes. “Those expenses could be added to the cost basis of the home or as a write-off against income,” he said.

He recommended consulting with a tax professional for specifics on your unique situation.

Utilities and Other Recurring Bills


If you’re still dropping cash in the mailbox to pay your monthly bills, it’s time to stop. “Most subscription services require a credit card these days, because they understand one thing — we’re more likely to pay our bills by the due date when the money moves from our
accounts automatically,” said Cliff Auerswald, president of All Reverse Mortgage, Inc. “You’ll make your life a lot easier and will never make a late payment again.”

Beyond the ease of automatic payments, he said paying your bills with a credit card will help you earn points or cash back rewards. However, he emphasized the importance of continuing to be hands-on with your money.

“You should still monitor your bills monthly to ensure the charges are correct and pay your credit card down in full before you incur any interest there,” he said.

Home Purchase

In theory, purchasing your home with all cash sounds like an amazing life goal. However, Auerswald advised against it. “First, you’ll get a tax break if you sign for a mortgage, which you’ll miss out on if you pay cash in full,” he said. “But even more importantly, if you make an ample down payment with an excellent mortgage rate, you’ll miss out on bigger returns you could earn if you invested that money elsewhere.”

When you go to sell the home and earn a profit, you’ll still walk away with the same amount of cash, he said.


“Holding back some of that money and investing it in the S&P 500 can see average returns of 10% — much more than the cost of your mortgage interest,” he said.

Digital Items

There’s a good chance you make digital purchases — e-books, audiobooks, downloadable games or streaming service subscriptions — fairly often. When paying, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, advised against modes that link to your bank account.

“If you pay with a cash app or a debit card, the money is immediately deducted from your account, which means you’ll have a hard fight if you don’t get what you paid for and have to fight the charge,” she said. “If you use a credit card, you’ll have more options for legal recourse, even if you have to rely on something like a chargeback when other options fail.”

Big-Ticket Items

Purchasing an expensive electronic item –i.e. a television, smartphone, tablet or computer — with cash can feel liberating, but Ramhold said it can also put you at a disadvantage.

“Basically any electronic purchase should be done with a credit card,” she said. “Not only will you have some purchase protection by doing this, rather than paying with cash, but many credit cards offer extra warranties on top of what a product may come with or what a store will offer.”

When spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on an item, you want to make sure your purchase is protected, so steering clear of cash is your best bet.

More From GOBankingRates



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

Recommended Stories

  • How McDonald’s Ends Up in One Town and Not Another

    Now that I live in Chicago, I sometimes take for granted the ubiquity of fast food joints. Nearly every apartment I’ve lived in over the last 13 years has been within blocks of a Dunkin’, a Taco Bell, a Chipotle, a McDonald’s, and/or a Burger King, or even a White Castle. But I haven’t always lived this way, and there are still towns across the country that don’t have easy access to a drive thru. Case in point: Howard Lake, Minnesota.

  • Costco hours 2022: Senior hours and special COVID hours end this week, clubs closed Easter

    Is Costco closed on Easter? Does Costco still have senior hours? Yes, clubs are closed for Easter Sunday and will drop senior hours this week.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    If stocks tank because of an impending recession, these two would be at the top of my shopping list.

  • Shopify Announces a 10-for-1 Stock Split With an Unusual Provision

    There's no question that Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has democratized the world of digital retail. Shopify's stellar business performance opened the door to a surging stock price. Furthermore, since Shopify's IPO in May 2015, the stock has soared by 2,280% (as of this writing).

  • In Le Pen heartland, voters challenge Macron

    STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron took his re-election bid to a stronghold of his rival far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Monday (April 11).On a walkabout in Denain, one of the country's poorest towns in its former industrial heartland, voters interrogated some of his policies."Why did you stop the grandfather clause (which allows privileges to pensioners)? When you are no longer president, what is your privilege? It's to continue earning 14,000 euros. You will stop it?"Others congratulated him. "Bravo Mr. President! We support you."Denain once prided itself as the mining and steel capital of France. But in 2019 almost half of the population lived in poverty. One in three people of age were unemployed in 2018. Le Pen won 42% of votes in this town on Sunday (April 10). Macron is vying to become the first president in two decades to win a second term, but faces a tough challenge from Le Pen......who tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardship. Macron said economic promises made by Le Pen were a fantasy......adding that France's pension budget was unsustainable and that his challenger's promise to lower the retirement age was unsustainable.Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 runoff between the pro-European economic liberal and the euro-skeptic nationalist. Macron won comfortably five years ago. Le Pen said on Monday that she will continue her campaign into the presidential runoff on April 24 before a meeting with her allies at her campaign headquarters in Paris. "This allows us to reach the runoff without having lost our composure, our calm and our determination, our absolute conviction that we can win this presidential election."Polls predict a tight runoff on April 24, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen, putting a victory for either side within the margin of error.

  • Restaurants: What's new or coming soon to Town Center and Southside neighborhoods

    Jacksonville's restaurant scene continues to grow. Here's a look at what's new or coming soon to the Town Center and Southside neighborhoods.

  • Edison 10-year-old teaches Middlesex County commissioners lesson about zoo animals

    Middlesex County officials remain under fire by animal welfare advocates about the status of the Johnson Park Animal Haven.

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • Makers of beloved Saugy Franks say someone stole their SAUGY 1 vanity plate

    The makers of beloved Saugy hot dogs are asking for any tips about who might have stolen their vanity plate.

  • Disney World Leans Into Wealthy Customers

    The theme park company has added a major perk, but only for the people who shell out the most money.

  • Amazon is having a massive sale on slimming shapewear — and it starts at just $15

    Just in time for spring, everything from tummy-control shorts to tanks are marked down right now at Amazon.

  • This Ford Bronco Wildtrak has $80k worth of upgrades and you can win it

    If you’re a fan of off-roading and you’d also consider yourself a Ford fanboy, there has never been a sweepstakes at Omaze that is more up your alley.

  • Mexican president wins 90% backing in leadership vote he sought

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Nine out of ten Mexicans voting on Sunday in an unprecedented recall election engineered by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backed him to stay in office, underlining his domination of a polarized political agenda. Both critics and supporters alike had viewed his victory as a foregone conclusion in a ballot that had fed speculation it could open the door to extending presidential term limits, now limited to a single six-year period. Between 90.3% and 91.9% voters were predicted to have supported Lopez Obrador, a preliminary estimate from the National Electoral Institute (INE) showed on Sunday night.

  • When Is It OK To Share Your Social Security Number?

    One of the most important identifiers for an individual is their Social Security number. When you are born, the United States Social Security Administration assigns you a nine-digit number called a...

  • 2 Reasons Delaying Social Security Could Be a Risky Move

    As you head into retirement, it's wise to start thinking about what age you want to file for Social Security benefits. You can begin claiming as early as age 62, or you can wait a few years and earn larger payments each month. By filing early, you'll receive smaller payments but more of them over a lifetime.

  • Mastercard filed 15 crypto and metaverse-related trademark applications. Here's a look at what the company may have in the works

    Mastercard filed 15 trademark applications for cryptocurrency related products last week as the metaverse continues to boom and attract investment.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Is It Really So Bad to Buy a House With a Small Down Payment?

    If you find yourself wanting to become a homeowner but are far short of the down payment, you'll want to think carefully about the pros and cons of a smaller deposit on a property, so you can make an informed choice about whether it's a good or bad idea to buy a home with less money down. You'll likely have to pay for mortgage insurance. Mortgage insurance is a type of protection for the lender in small down payment loans.

  • Queen Elizabeth shares symptoms she experienced while sick with COVID

    Queen Elizabeth II said COVID-19 left her "very tired and exhausted." The 95-year-old monarch spoke about it in a virtual visit with health workers, a former patient and family members of COVID patients at a London hospital.⁠

  • Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

    Concerns that war in Europe or fickle weather might hold back one of America's most valuable fisheries appear to have been unfounded. Baby eels, also called elvers, are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the U.S. Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry, and the price for the tiny fish is back up to pre-pandemic levels this spring. Fishermen are selling the baby eels for $2,110 per pound at docks, the Maine Department of Marine Resources reported Monday.