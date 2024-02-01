7 things to do in South Jersey for Black History Month

Welcome to Black History Month.

February is set aside to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans in U.S. history.

There are many ways to celebrate throughout the month with celebrations, events, storybook time, talks and more.

Here are several events in South Jersey to consider:

Black History Month Celebration, Merchantville

The Camden County Library System, Merchantville Branch hosts the event on Feb. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

African Drum Circle with Music Play Patrol. This program will be presented about a variety of West African hand drums, including the djembe, talking drum and more.

The address is 130 South Center Street.

Borough of Lawnside Black History Celebration, Lawnside

The Wayne Bryant Community Center will be the location of the event on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The guest speaker is Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark

Admission is free, but it’s recommended you reserve a spot.

The address is 323 East Charleston Avenue.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joins protestors outside the Statehouse Annex in Trenton Monday, June 21, 2021. Activists rallied while police reform bills were being considered inside.

Black History Month Storytime, Mays Landing Branch Library, Mays Landing

The special storytime will celebrate Black History Month with books that “celebrate, recognize and teach about the history of Black pioneers and trailblazers.”

The event will be on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The address is 40 Farragut Avenue.

Black Genealogy Using Ancestry and Family Search, Cherry Hill Public Library

Professional genealogist Shamele Jordon can help you jump start your genealogy research on Feb. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. Jordon will help to “simplify the challenging process of tracing African-American roots by demonstrating strategies and tools using Ancestry and FamilySearch (available for free at CHPL).” The hope is that participants come away with other resources to help complete their family tree.

A patron enters Cherry Hill's library on Kings Highway Friday, one week before a building closure intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jordon is also a producer, writer, and lecturer.

The event takes place in the Half Conference Center B, lower level of the library.

It is for adults, 18 and older.

Contact Michelle Yeager at 856-667-0300 ext. 2 or at myeager@chplnj.org.

Black History Month Celebrity Night, Willingboro

On Feb. 23, The Boro Epicenter will be the site of an event for students grades K-6, who are asked to come dressed as someone they learned about in Black History.

The celebration will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include dinner, dancing and fun.

You can read more about the event at ATAP Foundation at atapfoundation.org/events/2024-02-23/?hide_subsequent_recurrences=1.

The cost is $20.

The address is 621 Beverly Rancocas Road, Suite 1A.

Black History Month Trivia, Egg Harbor Township

Inland Family Success Center will host a fun trivia night on Feb. 22 from 4 to 5 pm.

The topic will be on various Black historical figures in America.

This event is free to participants and open to families living in Atlantic County. Pre-registration is required.

Please email inlandfsc@gmail.com for more information or call at 609-569-0376.

The address is 3050 Spruce Avenue.

Sam Still talks about his family history. He's a descendant of William Still, an activist and abolitionist, and James Still, the "Black Doctor of the Pines."

Authors’ event, Burlington County Lyceum of History & Natural Sciences, Mount Holly

On Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., historic preservationists and South Jersey natives Guy Weston, Sam Still, Dolly Marshall, Linda Shockley, and Shamele Jordon, who co-wrote an article for the winter edition 2024 of the Afro-American Historical Genealogical Society Journal, “Profiles of Acclamation: Five New Jersey Black History Activists Discuss Their Motivations and Perspectives on Preserving Black History”, will discuss what they wrote.

South Jersey ties Finding a Philadelphia abolitionist's South Jersey connections

Weston is a family historian and writer, who incorporated The Timbuctoo Historical Society. Still is a descendent of Dr. James Still, who was called the Black Doctor of the Pines, and William Still, an activist and abolitionist, who was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Shockley, a retired journalist, is the president and a founding member of the Lawnside Historical Society, and Marshall, a Camden native, is an activist, genealogist and educator. Jordon (see above) is a professional genealogist, producer, writer and lecturer.

Guy Weston talks about Timbuctoo, a Burlington County community founded by formerly enslaved and freeborn Black people.

The address is 307 High Street.

The event is free. You can reserve a ticket here: eventbrite.com/e/profiles-of-acclamation-preserving-black-history-tickets-811288213887?aff=erellivmlt

Reach Celeste by email at cwhittaker@gannettnj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @cp_CWhittaker.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Here are 7 things to do in South Jersey for Black History Month