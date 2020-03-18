In an effort to stop the novel coronavirus outbreak from further spreading, officials have encouraged many to practice social distancing.
With this new normal state of self-isolation, many people have had more time at home to catch up onbinge-worthy television shows, stream online at-home workouts or learn something new.
For all the beauty enthusiasts or those who are ready to ramp up their makeup routines (like how to get the winged eyeliner look) the latest viral video sharing platform TikTok has got you covered.
From everyday makeup looks to highlighter hacks, check out a curated list of fun TikTok tutorials just ahead.
Quarantine & Contour
Issa contour ##makeuphack with @priscillaono with SUN STALK’R BRONZER and PRO FILT’R SETTING POWDER! ##tutorial♬ original sound - priscillaono
Neutral everyday look
highly requested everyday makeup tutorial 🤗 ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ the less i know the better and sexy back - emetuttell
'90s-inspired glam
90s party ready 💋✨ ##BeatTheZombieFunk ##makeup ##tutorial ##dayattheoffice♬ Bussin - Tay Money
A soft touch
Soft glam makeup tutorial 💗 ##makeup ##thecloutcrib ##tutorial♬ Vibe - Cookiee Kawaii
Awesome eyeliner
an eyeliner tutorial for the people asking! :> i also just did a full up makeup tutorial if u wanna check it out✨ ##foryou ##UltraSmoothMoves♬ mask - weeping.audios
Bold blues
Nude lip how-to
You know @priscillaono had to do @neko_channn’s signature lip routine when she came thru the ##FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE 🥰♬ Go Stupid - Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It
Highlight bling
As requested: highlighter tutorial💕 ##foryou##makeup##tutorial##viral##uk##beauty##tiktokindia##teambd##bd♬ Psycho Saiyaan - Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi
Smokey eye breakdown
my quick two shade smokey eye ✨ ##foryoupage ##fyp ##makeuptutorial ##viral ##makeupaddict ##makeupchallenge♬ Woah - Lil Baby
9 TikTok beauty tutorials to try while you are social distancing amid coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com