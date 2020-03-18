9 TikTok beauty tutorials to try while you are social distancing amid coronavirus

In an effort to stop the novel coronavirus outbreak from further spreading, officials have encouraged many to practice social distancing.

With this new normal state of self-isolation, many people have had more time at home to catch up onbinge-worthy television shows, stream online at-home workouts or learn something new.

For all the beauty enthusiasts or those who are ready to ramp up their makeup routines (like how to get the winged eyeliner look) the latest viral video sharing platform TikTok has got you covered.

From everyday makeup looks to highlighter hacks, check out a curated list of fun TikTok tutorials just ahead.

Quarantine & Contour

@fentybeauty

Neutral everyday look

@jennahleland

'90s-inspired glam

@irisbeilin

A soft touch

@jakewardenn

Awesome eyeliner

@itshannahowo

@itshannahowo an eyeliner tutorial for the people asking! :> i also just did a full up makeup tutorial if u wanna check it out✨ ##foryou ##UltraSmoothMoves ♬ mask - weeping.audios

Bold blues

@alexlovescoffee

Nude lip how-to

@fentybeauty

Highlight bling

@itz_mithik

Smokey eye breakdown

@genbthegem

