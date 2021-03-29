The US command overseeing the nukes sent out a confusing and unintelligible tweet - here's 11 times the military has screwed up on social media

Sam Fellman,Ryan Pickrell
·9 min read
An armor crewmen performs maintenance on a M1 Abrams tank during a platoon combined arms live fire exercise
An armor crewmen performs maintenance on a M1 Abrams tank during a platoon combined arms live fire exercise U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin D. Biven / 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

  • The military has codified the rules for managing these official accounts. But sometimes these social-media pros flub it.

  • The screw-ups range from the Pentagon's threat to bomb millenials converging near Area 51 to a "KnowYourMil" post about military systems that got it wrong.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Every day, scores of US military commands reach millions with posts aimed to inform and inspire: videos of valor, motivational photos, and, yes, puppy pics.

The military has codified the rules for managing these official accounts. But sometimes these social-media pros - even those at the four-star command responsible for the US's nuclear weapons - fail miserably.

Here's a rundown of some of the military's most embarrassing, troubling, and dumb social-media mistakes in recent years.

";l;;gmlxzssaw"

Minuteman III
Test of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California US Air Force/Reuters

US Strategic Command, which oversees the US nuclear arsenal, sent out an unintelligible tweet on March 28, 2021 that went viral before it was deleted.

The post simply said: ";l;;gmlxzssaw."

In a follow-on tweet, STRATCOM wrote: ""Apologizes for any confusion. Please disregard this post."

The blunder received lots of humorous responses on social media, including a retired US Army lieutenant general.

'A string of explicit tweets'

A sign of Fort Bragg is seen in Fayetteville, North Carolina September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A sign of Fort Bragg is seen in Fayetteville, North Carolina Thomson Reuters

An "administrator" used Fort Bragg's official Twitter account to send explicit sexual messages to an OnlyFans creator.

The Army installation initially claimed the account was hacked before deleting not just the tweets but its entire Twitter account. The base later acknowledged that the tweets were sent by one of their own.

Read More: US Army base says it's sorry for claiming its Twitter account was hacked after an 'administrator' sent sexual messages at an OnlyFans creator

"Know what else has CV that isn't #COVID19?"

An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, 48th Fighter Squadron, conducts a show of force while a team of U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators, 352nd Special Operations Wing, board a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotator aircraft, 7th Special Operations Squadron, for exfiltration during exercise Valiant Liberty at Muckleburgh, Norfolk, U.K., March 12, 2020
An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, 48th Fighter Squadron, conducts a show of force while a team of U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators, 352nd Special Operations Wing, board a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotator aircraft, 7th Special Operations Squadron, for exfiltration during exercise Valiant Liberty at Muckleburgh, Norfolk, U.K., March 12, 2020 U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex

Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) deleted a March 25, 2020 tweet making light of the coronavirus.

The tweet, which featured a picture of a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, read: "Know what else has CV that isn't #COVID19? #CV22uesday!"

The tweet was deemed to be in poor taste given the devastation the virus had caused. An AFSOC spokesman told Military Times that "we recognize it was in poor taste and have taken it down and apologize to anyone offended." He added that the command will "review how this happened and act accordingly."

Questions about COVID-19?

Screenshot of an Army social media post on its COVID-19 response
Screenshot of an Army social media post on its COVID-19 response Screenshot

The Army put out a post on March 21, 2020 as part of an Army COVID-19 question and answer series that was considered racist and offensive. "Why did the man eat a bat?" the post asked. The answer, which was accompanied by a picture of a man shrugging, was "it wasn't because he was thirsty."

The Instagram post appears to have been referencing early reports that the coronavirus outbreak originated from the consumption of bats in China, which have fueled insensitive comments and jokes.

"This is simply unacceptable. We do not know how #COVID19 first infected humans but racism has no place in our Armed Forces," Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth wrote on Twitter in response.

The social media manager responsible for the post, which, in addition to offensive content, also included inaccurate coronavirus information, was fired.

#KnowYourMil

M109A6 Paladins of the Utah Army National Guard are staged for movement from the port in Agadir, Morocco, to training areas where they will be used as part of African Lion 20, the largest exercise in Africa
M109A6 Paladins of the Utah Army National Guard are staged for movement from the port in Agadir, Morocco, to training areas where they will be used as part of African Lion 20, the largest exercise in Africa Photo by Army Maj. Cain Claxton

On March 6, 2020 the Defense Department flubbed a #KnowYourMil moment, when it tweeted out an image of Utah National Guard M109 Paladins but wrote: "Ready to roll out the big guns! The tanks of the @UTNationalGuard are lined up and ready to participated in #AfricaLion."

Paladins are tracked and have large cannons, but they are not tanks. The Utah National Guard responded to the tweet, writing, "Guys ... the M109 Paladin is a 155mm turreted self-propelled howitzer."

Remembering the Battle of the Bulge with a picture of a Nazi that massacred US troops

battle of the bulge us infantry foxhole
US infantrymen of the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, First U.S. Army, crouch in a snow-filled ditch, taking shelter from a German artillery barrage during the Battle of Heartbreak Crossroads in the Krinkelter woods on 14 December 1944. Pfc. James F. Clancy, US Army Signal Corps

In a move that drew significant criticism, the official Facebook pages of the Army 10th Mountain Division, the 18th Airborne Corps, and the Department of Defense all shared the picture of a Nazi responsible for the murder of more than 84 American prisoners of war in Dec. 16, 2019 posts commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a fierce WWII battle.

The posts were later deleted. The Army said that it "regrets" that the image was included in the post that was shared on social media.

Read More: The Army and the Pentagon commemorated the Battle of the Bulge with a large photo of a Nazi who murdered US prisoners in that fight

#KnowYourMil

5915724
A Stryker armored fighting vehicle participates in a Nov. 8 training at Fort Irwin, Calif. Spc. Kyler Chatman/US Army

On November 20, 2019, the Department of Defense's official Twitter account shared this stunning image of an armored vehicle firing at a training exercise with the tag, #KnowYourMil.

The only problem — they named the wrong armored vehicle.

That's a Stryker armored vehicle firing its 105mm gun, not a Paladin self-propelled howitzer, as the DoD tweet identified it. One easy way to tell them apart is that the Paladin is a tracked vehicle like a tank. Strykers have wheels.

'The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51 raid today'

A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit approaches a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019.
A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit approaches a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan

On Sept. 20, 2019, the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) tweeted out a warning to millennials planning to attend the "Storm Area 51" event that day, suggesting it was going to bomb them.

"The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51 raid today," the tweet read. The accompanying image was a B-2 Spirit bomber, a highly-capable stealth aircraft built to slip past enemy defenses and devastate targets with nuclear and conventional munitions.

The tweet prompted some backlash online, and the next day, DVIDS deleted the offending tweet and sent out a new one explaining that "last night, a DVIDSHUB employee posted a tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense."

Read more: The Department of Defense had to apologize after a tweet suggested the US military was going to bomb millennials into oblivion if they tried to raid Area 51

'#Ready to drop something much, much bigger'

US Strategic Command B-2 bomber video
A still image from a video posted by US Strategic Command. US Strategic Command

US Strategic Command, which oversees the US's nuclear arsenal, rang in 2019 with a reminder that they're ready, at any time, to start a nuclear war.

Playing off the image of the ball dropping in New York City's Times Square, STRATCOM's official account posted a tweet that included a clip of a B-2 dropping bombs. The command apologized for the message.

Read more: US Strategic Command apologizes for tweeting a 'pump up' video about dropping nuclear bombs

#BRRRT

a10 warthog a 10
The A-10 Thunderbolt is armed with a 30mm cannon that fires so rapidly that the crack of each bullet blends into a thundering sound. USAF / Senior Airman Corey Hook

In May 2018, the internet was debating whether the word heard on a short audio recording was "Yanny" or "Laurel." Then the US Air Force joined the debate, referring to a recent strike on Taliban.

"The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRRT they got courtesy of our #A10," the official US Air Force Twitter account said.

The A-10 gunship carries a fearsome 30mm cannon used to destroy buildings, shred ground vehicles, and kill insurgents. It can fire so rapidly — nearly 3,900 rounds a minute — that the sound of each bullet is indistinguishable from the previous one, blending into a thundering "BRRRT."

The US Air Force apologized for the tweet and deleted it, acknowledging it was in "poor taste."

Read more: Air Force apologizes for tweet comparing A-10 strikes to viral 'Yanny vs. Laurel' clip, saying it was in 'poor taste'

'I'm like really smart now'

mindy kaling the office
Mindy Kaling's joke briefly got some props from the US Army. imdb.com

In January 2018, President Donald Trump fired off a flurry a tweets defending himself in response to the headline-grabbing details in Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury."

Trump said he was "like, really smart" and "a very stable genius."

That prompted a tweet from comedian Mindy Kaling from her character in the office, with the caption: "You guys, I'm like really smart now, you don't even know."

The US Army's official Twitter account liked Kaling's tweet, to which she replied: "#armystrong"

By the following day, the US Army had unliked the tweet.

Read more: The US Army's Twitter account 'inadvertently' liked Mindy Kaling's tweet mocking Trump's intelligence

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • New satellite images show North Korea may be preparing to launch ballistic missile submarine

    North Korea appears to be preparing to launch a new submarine capable of firing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, with US and South Korean intelligence “thoroughly monitoring” developments at the North’s Sinpo shipyard. New satellite images of the shipyard, on the east coast of the peninsula, show that a floating dry dock has been positioned alongside the launch quay for the vast construction hall where the submarine is being completed. Analysis of the images by experts from The Stimson Center think tank and posted on the 38 North web site suggest the new vessel “may be nearing completion or is ready to be rolled out and launched in the near future”. The news came as European members of the Security Council requested an urgent meeting on Tuesday to discuss the North’s recent ballistic missile launches, which are in contravention of previous Security Council resolutions, with the possibility of additional sanctions on Pyongyang. Recent events suggest that Pyongyang is returning to the “fire-and-fury” diplomatic strategies of the past. Last week, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from its east coast, the first such launches in nearly a year and widely interpreted as Pyongyang’s first challenge to the new administration of US President Joe Biden. Under the terms of United Nations resolutions, North Korea is banned from firing ballistic missiles. On Monday, North Korea accused the United Nations Security Council of “double standards” for criticism of its recent missile launches. In a statement issued through the North’s KCNA news agency, a senior foreign ministry official defended the launches, saying, “Many other countries across the globe are firing all kinds of projectiles." Work to refurbish the Shinpo construction hall was completed in late 2016 and it is believed that assembly of the submarine began shortly afterwards. There are additional signs that the vessel may be ready to launch, the analysts said, including an official visit to the site in July 2019 by Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, during which images of the submarine were released by state media. Storage areas at the site that were as recently as last summer full of components for the craft are also now empty. “We are thoroughly monitoring the situation, with close coordination between the South Korean and US intelligence authorities,” a spokesman for the South Korean Defence Ministry told a press conference on Monday. The North has already conducted a series of tests, from submerged barges, to simulate the firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile. The 2,720-tonne vessel that it is constructing is believed to be designed to carry three ballistic missiles and would theoretically be capable of sailing into the Pacific to threaten US military facilities in Hawaii or even the mainland of the continental US. The US military has warned that the North deploying such a weapons system would be a significant increase in its offensive capabilities and a new cause for concern, but analysts have told The Telegraph that the threat is more limited as US and Japanese underwater monitoring technology will allow the submarine to be closely tracked.

  • Army investigating death of soldier during 'swamp phase' of Ranger School

    The U.S. Army is investigating the death of a 28-year-old soldier during training in Florida last week, officials said. James Requenez, of San Antonio, Texas, was a student in the third and final phase of the U.S. Army Ranger School. The soldier was transported to an on-site hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, which said the incident remains under investigation.

  • 11 Navy Aircraft Carriers Simply Aren't Enough

    The service's carrier fleet needs more ships—or fewer missions.

  • U.S. tries to break Iran nuclear deadlock with a new proposal for Tehran

    The proposal, which would include some sanctions relief for Iran, comes as Iranian elections loom.

  • Scientists Goofed and Accidentally Created a New Kind of Fish

    In an effort to save the Russian sturgeon, scientists accidentally created a fish hybrid while breeding the endangered species in captivity.

  • Chinese diplomat calls Justin Trudeau 'running dog of US' as tensions escalate

    China and Canada have clashed repeatedly in recent months over Beijing’s treatment of its Uighur minority A Chinese diplomat dismissed the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, as a ‘boy’ in a social media attack. Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters A Chinese diplomat has dismissed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau as a “boy” in a social media attack marking a new low in the fractured relationship between the two countries. China and Canada have clashed repeatedly in recent months, and last week the two countries imposed sanctions on each other in a growing row over Beijing’s treatment of its Uighur minority. But on Sunday, Trudeau was singled out for insult by China’s consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang in a tweet blaming him for the diplomatic crisis. “Boy, your greatest achievement is to have ruined the friendly relations between China and Canada, and have turned Canada into a running dog of the U.S,” he tweeted. The demeaning term “running dog” , a relic of Maoist China, is often used to describe nations that are subservient to countries like the United States. Li’s twitter feed is often combative, taking aim at both gun violence, the legacy of slavery in the United States and treatment of asylum seekers, but Trudeau was the only leader the diplomat chose to single out for ridicule. Because Chinese diplomacy is typically tightly controlled, Li’s message marks a rare and “disturbing” break from public statements by government officials, said David Mulroney, Canada’s former ambassador to China. “[Li’s tweet] is a tremendous failure in Chinese digital diplomacy and soft power,” Mulroney said. “It’s as if someone has decided that it’s it’s okay to let people off the leash – or they’re unable to keep them on the leash. The first troubling, the second is worrying.” The outburst came as Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union escalated their criticism of the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. Last week, the group of nations imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses. In response, China slapped retaliatory sanctions on Canadian opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, a staunch critic of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Chong later tweeted that he intended to “wear [the sanctions] as a badge of honour”. Canada’s foreign ministry also condemned the sanctions, calling them an “attack” on free expression. Underpinning the escalating tensions is a more than two-year effort for the release of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who Canadian officials say are the victims of Chinese “hostage diplomacy”. Meanwhile, China has demanded the release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on a US arrest warrant in 2018. Both Kovrig and Spavor recently faced trials for espionage in Chinese courts. No verdict was given and the closed-door trials were widely criticized by diplomats. Meng is fiercely contesting her extradition to the United States, which appears poised to drag on into the summer. Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated over her detention and is willing to take strong actions to secure her release. In addition to attacking Trudeau, Li used Twitter to attack the independence of Canada’s judiciary and called Ottawa’s decision to honour an extradition request and arrest the telecoms executive a “dirty thing”, adding that Canada – not China – was a “hostage taker”.

  • Police Discover 'Drug Superstore' in Atlanta Holding 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana and Edibles

    Georgia police say the warehouse was uncovered while authorities were executing three search warrants connected to a street racing investigation.

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract

    Thirteen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service's governing board to halt implementation of a contract that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. In February, the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. The lawmakers, including Representative Gerald Connolly, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees USPS, Jared Huffman, Tim Ryan, Debbie Dingell and others, also suggested the decision was in defiance of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet.

  • US threatens tariffs on UK goods in strike back against British raid on tech giants

    Americans buying British goods from ceramics and coats to industrial robots and refrigerators will soon risk paying more taxes as the Biden administration pushes for extra tariffs. The new President is continuing Donald Trump’s plan to retaliate against Britain’s digital services tax (DST), a 2pc levy on tech giants’ UK revenues, in a blow to hopes that more cordial relations could lead to a free trade deal between the nations. Social media companies, online marketplaces and search engines are covered by the DST, incurring the wrath of both Presidents, who see it as an unfair effort to target successful US businesses. Those with total revenues of more than £500m per year, including UK revenues of £25m, are being targetted. Amazon, Google and Apple have all said they are passing the cost on to their customers. The Office of the US Trade Representative began investigating last year and “determined that the United Kingdom’s DST is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts US commerce”. This includes breaking international tax principles by taxing revenues rather than profits, the USTR said, as well as resulting in double taxation, undermining certainty in the tax system, and extending UK taxes beyond British territory.

  • Brazilian foreign, defense ministers resign on same day in setback for Bolsonaro

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday lost two ministers when his combative Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo stepped down over struggles to get coronavirus vaccines, sources said, and Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva unexpectedly quit. The departure of two ministers in one day is a major blow to Bolsonaro, who is under growing pressure to address the pandemic more seriously and slow a second wave of infections that is pushing hospitals to the brink. Araujo, a loyal ally of Bolsonaro, had been under pressure for weeks.

  • China and Russia's military arsenals are terrifying in scale - but how would they perform in combat?

    Peel away the euphemisms, and Britain’s Integrated Review of defence and security policy identified two global adversaries: Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Both countries have invested heavily in their own military modernisation over the past few decades. But they have different priorities, and present radically different challenges. China has more than doubled its official defence budget over the last decade to 1.355 trillion yuan (£152 billion) for 2021. And analysts estimate it spends far more on defence than it reports publicly. In 2017, President Xi Jinping announced a goal for the People’s Liberation Army to become “world class” with the ability to “fight and win” global wars by 2049. And China has wasted no time boosting its arsenal and capabilities. Besides direct military spending, it has invested heavily in both state-owned and private sector defence companies to acquire new technologies - ringing some alarm bells in the UK and US about the wisdom of partnering with Chinese institutions.

  • These colleges survived World Wars, the Spanish flu and more. They couldn't withstand COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mills College announced it will close in the fall, adding to a growing list of universities shutting down amid the ongoing public health crisis.

  • U.S. joint chiefs sign rare international statement condemning Myanmar's military following deadly protests

    Military leaders from 12 countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday night condemning the use of force by Myanmar's security forces following the deadliest day of anti-coup protests since the movement began. Security forces reportedly killed 114 people, including children, as the ruling military junta, which seized power from the civilian government on Feb. 1, celebrated Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, joined their counterparts from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in signing the brief statement, which urged Myanmar's military to "cease violence and work to continue to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions." Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also tweeted his support for the statement. The recent reports of violence out of Myanmar (Burma) are deeply disturbing. I stand with General Milley, Admiral Davidson, and other military leaders around the world in condemning this violence. https://t.co/MpmgYbXZX0 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 28, 2021 Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the United Nation's special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, called for "robust coordinated action" from the international community. "Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," he said, per CNN. "The people of Myanmar need the world's support." On Sunday, security forces again opened fire, this time at a crowd that had gathered for a funeral for one of Saturday's victims. There have been no reports of casualties. Read more at Reuters and CNN. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal shipModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

  • The infinite game: How the US Army plans to operate in great power competition

    The Army has laid out how it defines military competition and what it means to the force.

  • I own guns for protection. Everyday Americans should not be allowed to have AR-15s

    Assault rifles such as AR-15s are killing machines.

  • New Deshaun Watson lawsuit alleges deletion of Instagram messages, efforts to settle

    The list of lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now reached 19. One of the newest lawsuits contains a different type of allegation. Via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, one of the three new lawsuits filed on Monday says this: “As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and [more]

  • Chinese digital art mocks Western criticism of labour conditions in Xinjiang

    A digital illustration by a prominent Chinese propaganda artist mocking Western governments, media and businesses critical of labour conditions in Xinjiang has gone viral on China's social media. The digital art by the artist who goes by the name Wuheqilin, referring to a one-horned Chinese mythical beast, shows two figures with white pointed hoods interviewing a scarecrow in a field of cotton and Black slaves. Steadying the cross on which the scarecrow is held is a hooded figure wearing a Minneapolis police uniform, an apparent reference to the police officer who pressed his knee on the neck of a dying George Floyd last year.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Slams Miami Beach Spring Breakers for Starting ‘Fourth Wave’ of COVID

    Spring break is upon many college students, and despite the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of them have flocked to Miami Beach, prompting rallies and protests and, on the night of March 27, a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about the “fourth wave” they may be starting. Episode host (and former cast member) Maya Rudolph played […]

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: The Return Of The Flat Six

    Many enthusiasts were disappointed when Porsche switched out the 718s flat-six for turbocharged-fours but after a three-year hiatus the mighty flat-six returned, giving those Porsche lovers a reason to rejoice.

  • Meet the Fake Lawyer Who Goes to War for Anti-Mask Restaurants

    Constitutional Law Group/YoutubeRick Martin presented a formidable résumé. “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” a biography on his website read. Billing himself as the head of the “Constitutional Law Group,” (CLG), Martin advertised his legal services for businesses that defied anti-COVID-19 measures.“I have put three District Judges, two District Attorneys, and countless law enforcement officers behind prison walls,” he wrote. “We the People need to come together and take back our country from these unlawful criminals.”But it was Martin and one of his clients who went to jail this month. And while his client, a Michigan pizzeria proprietor, is believed to be the first restaurant owner in the state to be arrested over COVID-19 restrictions, the bust was far from Martin’s first time behind bars. Despite presenting himself as a “constitutional lawyer,” Martin is not licensed to practice law anywhere in the United States.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailInstead, he’s an oft-arrested, militia-connected conspiracy theorist dogged by a record of drunk-driving and allegations of golf scams. He’s also the latest figure on the pandemic-era right to run afoul of the law while claiming to be a defender of the Constitution.Contempt of CourtFor months, one of Michigan’s hottest fronts in the COVID culture war was Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, a small restaurant in the city of Holland that refused to comply with rules on masks and distancing. Marlena’s, named for owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, stayed open while Michigan temporarily barred in-person dining, and continued to operate even after its license was suspended as a result.As the battle with Michigan raged (and Pavlos-Hackney was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show), a sign in the restaurant window offered a stern warning to the government.“Notice to all government officials,” it read. “You are in violation of your oath of office by trespassing unlawfully on the property of this business establishment and committing an act of domestic terrorism under Section 802 of the Patriot Act [...] You are no longer protected under judicial immunity and are now subject to being arrested and also sued in your private capacity.”The note was signed by Rick Martin of the Constitutional Law Group. When Pavlos-Hackney was arrested on March 19 for allegedly failing to comply with a previous case related to COVID-19 regulations, Martin accompanied her to court, where he allegedly attempted to represent her. But his defense fizzled when a judge noted that Martin was not actually a lawyer. After a terse exchange, Martin was also arrested for contempt of court.Pavlos-Hackney was released from jail days later. Martin, the “constitutional lawyer,” was not.His legal woes go much deeper.The Constitutional Law GroupDuring his arrest, Martin argued that he had not presented himself as a lawyer—merely as legal counsel. But his biography on his pair of near-identical websites, “Constitutional Law Group” and “Rick Martin Lawyer,” suggests otherwise.It is true that Martin does not claim to be an accredited lawyer. In fact, he alleges on his website, attorneys who pass the bar exam (or, as he erroneously calls it, the “B.A.R.”) might be corrupt. “I am not a ‘B.A.R. ATTORNEY’ whose first duty is to the court,” he writes.The “B.A.R.” that Martin references is a conspiracy theory. Popular in sovereign citizen circles, the theory falsely alleges that the bar (an exam that lawyers must pass) actually stands for “British Accreditation Registry,” a shadowy and non-existent organization.Do you know something we should about the far right? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.The Constitutional Law Group, or CLG, takes those pseudo-legal claims to the next level. The group purports to offer assistance to people and businesses fighting anti-COVID measures. Few lawyers staff its ranks. Instead, the firm, such as it is, offers “law advisors” (whose qualifications include “Master Mason,” “oracle,” and “controversial international entrepreneur”), as well as “constitutional doctors” and “constitutional pastors.”Reached for comment, the CLG did not answer specific questions, but offered a statement that read, in part: “Out of his own pocket, [Martin] filed 42 mass tort claims against corrupt governors across the state and for the love of our country he has helped countless people in need. Considering the number of people he has helped and knowing that you cant [sic] please all the people all the time that cannot take away all the selfless acts he has done and is still doing to restore our great Republic.”The group also arranged for an unnamed person to call The Daily Beast from an unlisted number. That person was not immediately able to provide evidence of the tort claims. Martin told the media last summer that he’d filed three such claims in Seattle, but none appear in legal records, and both the defendant and the plaintiff in those cases told The Daily Beast that the cases had never become reality. It is unclear whether Martin has obtained a legitimate lawyer in his arrest in Michigan, and attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful.Meanwhile, a Friday post on the CLG’s Facebook suggested the group was seeking representation. “We’re looking for a Constitutional Attorney,” the post read. “Can be a BAR Attorney as long as they’re Constitutional. If you know anyone please message us. Rick is in need of Assistance of Counsel. Thank you.”Whatever its current woes, the CLG appears to have made fast alliances on the fringes. On the CLG’s website, Martin claims to have “started in 1996 as a study group.” However, web records suggest the domain names for “Rick Martin Lawyer” and the CLG were only purchased in May 2020, just as a wave of anti-lockdown protests were sweeping the nation, especially in conspiratorial circles.The group soon hosted events alongside a grab-bag of far-right figures. They include Judy Mikovits (the discredited researcher behind the COVID conspiracy video “Plandemic”), Simone Gold (a hydroxychloroquine-promoting doctor who was arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6), and former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack (head of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, or CSPOA).The CLG also lists Mack’s CSPOA as a “platinum”-level sponsor, and claims that it works “very closely with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, headed by Sheriff Richard Mack, to provide support, information, resources, and education to every sheriff in America. This is critical, because our sheriffs are the Supreme defenders of the rights of the citizens in their counties.”Partnership with the CSPOA, which counts real sheriffs as members, would be a big deal for an upstart organization like the CLG. But even that “sponsorship” is fake, Mack told The Daily Beast.“We are not sponsors of that, and we have nothing to do with that,” Mack said. He noted that he’d spoken alongside Martin at an event, but that Martin had said little at the time.“Several times I’ve had to rebuke him. People have asked me whether they should use his stuff. I tell them no,” Mack said, adding that he was going to call the CLG and ask them to remove the CSPOA’s logo from their website. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. I just wanted him to do his thing and I’ll do mine.”The CSPOA is not Martin’s only claimed tie to the anti-government right. On Facebook, he repeatedly describes himself as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, leaders of which are currently facing conspiracy changes for allegedly plotting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.The Oath Keepers could not be reached for comment. Mack said he didn’t know whether Martin was a member of that group, or even a member of the CSPOA.“Anybody can become a member [of the CSPOA]. We’ve kicked a few people out here and there, but very few. I don’t know if we’d kick him out of CSPOA. I don’t agree with him, but I don’t think he’s evil,” Mack said.That said, Mack added, “I’ve run out of patience with him.”A Busy YearThe Capitol attack prompted calls for—and concern about—new domestic terror laws, especially in the case of the Oath Keepers. But Martin, the self-described Oath Keeper, had been accusing the government of “domestic terrorism” for months before the attack. At least four restaurants across the country sought his support in fighting anti-COVID measures. Some, like Marlena’s in Michigan and Apple Bistro in California, posted the CLG’s notices which warned government officials that enforcing COVID restrictions was actually terrorism. (Neither restaurant owner returned a request for comment.)Martin also took on the case of Stag Barbershop in Snohomish, Washington, which famously defied closure orders early in the pandemic. In August, Martin told The Herald newspaper that he’d filed a massive lawsuit on behalf of the shop’s owner Bob Martin (no relation). The lawsuit named Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as defendants.“Here’s a guy telling us how to do health and he doesn’t have a medical degree,” Martin, who does not have a law degree, The Herald of Bill Gates.But the lawsuit, which Martin claimed to have filed in Seattle, does not appear in the state’s filings. “Our legal counsel have not received any litigation filed by this individual,” an Inslee spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “I did see he previously claimed he filed ‘three mass tort claims in Seattle’ that named the governor, but, eh, I am a skeptic.”Bob Martin, the barbershop’s 79-year-old owner, said he’d heard the Seattle case fell through. “It cost 1,200 bucks to do that,” he told The Daily Beast. “I had people supporting my efforts to file this stuff against our unconstitutional government. People were supporting us for that. So I used those funds. I don’t know what happened to those funds, if Rick got that back or whatever. I don’t know. But it apparently fell through.”He said he expected his barbershop would stay open even without a lawsuit. “It’s going to be a bloody fight, if they want it to come to that,” he told The Daily Beast. “That’s what will happen. We’re ready for it. We’ve got a militia like you wouldn’t believe.”For a brief time, the two Martins lived together, Bob Martin claimed. “He lived in my house in a bunkhouse for three months,” he said. But the live-work relationship eventually cooled.“I chose another person to represent my interests,” Bob Martin said. “I chose another person because Rick had an alcohol problem. He drank a lot of booze and stuff. I didn’t want him representing me.”Past Crimes and Alleged Golf Scams handout Alcohol and allegations on consumer complaint websites have checkered Martin’s past.One of Martin’s former associates cited his criminal record and requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation by him. “He’s a con artist. He’s a habitual liar. He has pretended to be all kinds of things he’s never been. He’s conned people out of money,” she said, claiming she, too, knew him to drink in excess. “I’m surprised to hear he’s even alive, to tell the truth.”On at least four occasions in Texas, Martin was convicted of driving while intoxicated. On another three, he was convicted of driving on a suspended license. Add three convictions for evading arrest, two for being a fugitive from justice, and one for assault (plus three assault cases against him that were later dismissed), and much of Martin’s legal experience appears to stem from his own court cases.Those convictions came to the fore in a years-long internet argument that began on a consumer complaint page in 2009. There, people claiming to be jilted clients accused Martin of running a bogus golf group called the Corporate Golf Association. Despite claiming to be located in Montgomery, Texas, no such organization appears registered in the state.On the Corporate Golf Association’s now-defunct webpage, the group claimed to host premier golf tournaments.“The Corporate Golf Association makes every event stand out,” the page read. “Puts on The Wildest After Parties with Top Live Bands, FREE Beer, Mixed Drinks, and Bar BQ until Closing Time which always goes down well, especially with All of Us feeling like True Winners and enjoying a few moments in The Limelight!”But it’s unclear whether the hard-partying golf group ever hosted a tournament. In a 2009 post on a golf blog, Martin reiterated his offer of free beer, and asked companies to please sign up as sponsors, sometimes for as much as $10,000. On one of his Twitter accounts, he took a more direct approach, asking specific celebrities to golf for him.Oath Keepers’ Best New Hope Is a Lawyer Who Cites ‘Lord of the Rings’“@McConaughey want you to play in golf tournament in Nov. tell how I can inspire you to play,” he tweeted at actor Matthew McConaughey in 2013, days after making a similar plea to Paris Hilton.By 2017, Martin was using the account to tweet GoFundMe links while calling himself a “retired constitutional lawyer.”Martin’s former associate who requested anonymity said that even in the 1990s, he’d represented himself as a golf professional, as well as a Navy SEAL. “He claimed he was friends with Tiger Woods, with all the older golf pros, and he helped them with their lessons,” she said. “Just the most unbelievable lies.” (The CLG email statement alluded to Martin serving “in the special forces” but the group did not return questions about which branch he had served, and when. The CLG associate who called The Daily Beast on behalf of the group stated that Martin had served in the Army, and also suggested the absence of any records might just be a reflection of their secrecy.)As of January 2020, people were still adding grievances to the consumer complaint page about the Corporate Golf Association. The latest complaint, which also accused Martin of trying to move into older people’s homes, noted that “he is now parading himself to be a ‘constitunional lawyer [sic].’”The Constitutional Law Group’s website launched later that year. In recent days, however, the website has undergone discreet changes.Sometime after midday Thursday, the CLG changed Martin’s biography. Where it previously listed his title as “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” the page now describes him as “Rick Martin, Assistance of Counsel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.