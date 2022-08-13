Some Bridesmaids Spend Thousands Of Dollars On Being In A Wedding — Here Are 7 Ways To Spend Less And Still Rock The Wedding Party

As a bridesmaid gearing up for her fourth wedding in the past three years, I've come to learn what an honor it is to stand beside a friend on their special day. It's no secret that taking on the role of bridesmaid is a financial commitment, and with inflation on the rise , choosing where your money goes (while still supporting your bestie) is critical.

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

Every wedding experience varies, and in this day and age, some bridesmaids are spending upwards of a few thousand dollars to take part in their friend's festivities. Being in a wedding shouldn't mean going into debt, so it's important, first and foremost, to determine if you are in a financial place to honor this commitment.

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

A study by Wedding Wire revealed that the average bridesmaid spends around $1,200 per wedding, while David's Bridal ups the average to $1,500 per wedding. Add a destination, and your expenses can easily double.

If you are preparing for bridesmaid duty, these money-saving tips can help cut costs without compromising quality:

1. Let's start with the bridal shower. Brides.com estimates that many guests spend between $50 to $100 on their shower gift. When sifting through your friend's registry, have a budget in mind and go from there.

NBC / Via giphy.com

For many of us, sticking to a budget is difficult, especially when it comes to gift-giving. I tend to want to overspend because it's tempting to purchase my friend the entire KitchenAid collection, but choosing a gift with an allotted amount of money in mind helps me save for other expenses down the road.

You certainly don't want to cheap out on a gift, but knowing what your wallet allows off the bat can reduce stress and save you a lot of overthinking. Being mindful of the present you choose can also be a great place to start. Do you and your bestie share a love for merlot? Grab that wine rack and wine glass set from their registry to add a personal flare. (This is your gentle reminder that the amount spent on a shower gift is not a competition!)

2. Let's talk fashion. Between the shower, the bachelorette party, and the rehearsal dinner, it can be tempting to buy a new outfit for every occasion. While a bridesmaid will almost always invest in a dress for the big day, there are ways to cut costs for some of the other celebrations.

Paramount / Via giphy.com

You want to look your best, but you don't necessarily need to replenish your entire closet over the course of one wedding. You might be tempted to buy a new swimsuit for the beach party, new shoes for the shower, and an entirely new fit for the rehearsal dinner based solely on momentarily hating your wardrobe (we've all been there). However, if you're working on a tighter budget, these are costs that can usually be avoided.

Consider asking a friend to borrow an outfit for one of these special occasions, or (*gasp*) wear something from that closet of yours. You probably do have a great outfit that works.

3. Invest in a good neutral heel...seriously! While this isn't a foolproof plan for every wedding, many bridesmaid dresses pair well with a nude shoe. Purchasing a versatile heel for one wedding means that you can probably wear it for future occasions down the road.

Netflix / Via tenor.com

Plus, a standard shoe like this can be worn as a wedding guest or for another type of formal event. Whether it's a shoe, jewelry, or (in some miraculous cases) a dress, keep what you purchase for one wedding, and reuse as it makes sense! Unless you're Carrie Bradshaw living in a fictional world where credit card debt means nothing, there is no reason to own five pairs of the same heel!

4. While some brides provide the exact dress their bridesmaids will be wearing, others give the freedom to choose style and color, based on a pre-planned color scheme. If you're able to choose, do diligent research to find the right dress at the right price.

20th Century Studios / Via tenor.com

Shopping online can often be more affordable than shopping at a bridal boutique. You'll want to ensure that you're giving yourself plenty of time to order and try on the dress, in case it doesn't work out or you need alterations. Looking for deals online is great, but you'll also want to make sure that you are not compromising quality.

If shopping in-store, see if there are any specials going on, and consider signing up for the free email subscription that usually comes with a discount code!

5. If the bride gives you the freedom to choose between professional hair or DIY, opt for what makes sense. For me, getting my hair done is always worthwhile since my hair-styling skills are nonexistent. If you or someone you know has the ability to perfect that gorgeous updo, this might be a category that saves you some cash.

FOX / Via giphy.com

The same goes for makeup! There are items that I always invest in for a wedding, but others might elect to do their own makeup or opt out of fake lashes. You'll want to know the expectation of the bride before deciding, but if there's freedom to choose, this can be a category where you find a budgetary alternative.

6. According to the Knot , the typical bachelorette party costs over $300 for just one weekend, with destination parties costing anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000! These fun-filled celebrations don't come cheap. While it may feel wrong to skip out on a portion of the festivities, setting financial boundaries is key.

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

Chances are, your friend will be understanding if you are transparent with them off the bat. You may elect only to attend a portion of the bachelorette party, or only attend the other festivities if your wallet can't swing the commitment.

Regardless, if you aren't committing to this portion of the wedding in full, communicate as soon as you can. The bride deserves honesty and lack of drama as she approaches her special day.

7. Remember to budget ahead of time! You want to be able to celebrate your friend without the stress of money in the back of your mind, so as soon as you are bestowed with the title of bridesmaid, start setting money aside.

FOX / Via gifer.com

Since it's no surprise that weddings are costly, it's a good idea to start a small savings fund for your bridesmaid duties. Once bachelorette party costs or alterations come around, you'll have the money at the ready, and will feel much less stress in spending it.

Alleviating financial pressure can allow you to set your sights on celebrating your friend as you prepare to stand beside them on their special day!