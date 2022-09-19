In this article, we discuss the 7 top stock picks of billionaire Bill Ackman. If you want to read about some stocks in the Ackman portfolio, go directly to 3 Top Stock Picks of Billionaire Bill Ackman.

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square has led his hedge fund to huge successes over the years, growing the investment firm from a small-time unit in 2004 to managing an equity portfolio worth over $7.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Ackman, during his time as a money manager, has grown his personal wealth to over $3.3 billion, attesting to the solidity of his investment acumen. Ackman recently told investors in a note that he would be stepping down from his role as the chief investment officer of the fund, handing the position over to Ryan Israel.

Even though Ackman has taken a step back from money management, he clarified that he would remain the chief of his hedge fund and control the decision-making process. The clarification is important because the markets have been in turmoil due to soaring inflation in the past few months, with even established names like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trading lower due to rate hikes and recession fears.

In a recent interview with news platform CNBC, Ackman pointed out that he owned the same companies that he owned at the beginning of the year, even though the market situation has changed dramatically since then. Ackman said his portfolio consisted of “great businesses” that could “ride through a challenging time like this”. The billionaire noted that his biggest fear so far this year had been inflation and he was in favor of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates quickly to bring it under control.

Ackman, in response to a question about whether the central bank needed to raise rates at the pace at which it was doing, said that the Fed has to “do what they have said” and raise rates by “4% or something and keep them there for a reasonably extended period of time like a year or so” in order to bring down inflation. Latest US inflation data, released in mid-September, indicates that more rate hikes are on the way as the consumer price index continues to climb despite falling energy and food prices.

Our Methodology

The companies listed below were picked from the investment portfolio of Pershing Square at the end of the second quarter of 2022. In order to provide readers with some context for their investment choices, the business fundamentals and analyst ratings for the stocks are also discussed. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the second quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

7 Top Stock Picks of Billionaire Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square

Top Stock Picks of Billionaire Bill Ackman

7. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) operates as a quick service restaurant company. According to regulatory filings, Pershing Square owned 23.8 million shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) at the end of June 2022 worth $1.1 billion, representing 16% of the portfolio.

On September 7, investment advisory Barclays initiated coverage of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $64. Analyst Danillo Gargiulo issued the ratings update.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 20 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1.5 billion in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), compared to 23 in the previous quarter worth $1.8 billion.

Just like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is one of the stocks that elite investors are monitoring.

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Pershing Square Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is a high-quality business with significant long-term growth potential trading at a highly discounted valuation. Comparable sales have recovered or are well on their way to recovery.

6. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties. Securities filings reveal that Pershing Square owned 13.6 million shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) at the end of the second quarter of 2022 worth $926 million, representing 12.42% of the portfolio.

On July 26, BMO Capital analyst John Kim initiated coverage of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $90, noting the firm was a developer and owner of unique master planned communities.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 24 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1 billion in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), the same as in the previous quarter worth $1.6 billion.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Bernzott Capital Advisors, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC): Master planned communities in attractive markets benefit from population shifts and housing shortages and should provide growth for years to come. Its income-producing commercial real estate assets generate cash flow which support investment and build out of its communities. The stock trades at a discount to NAV and the company is repurchasing shares.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) operates as a pizza company internationally. Latest data shows that Pershing Square owned 2 million shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) at the end of the second quarter of 2022 worth $803 million, representing 10.76% of the portfolio.

On September 7, Bernstein analyst Danilo Gargiulo initiated coverage of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $334, noting that competing aggregators would reduce the tech and delivery competitive advantage of the firm.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 32 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.2 billion in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), compared to 27 in the previous quarter worth $1.8 billion.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, LRT Capital Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is the world’s largest franchisor of pizza restaurants with over 13,800 locations in 85 countries. As for any restaurant operator, the key metric to consider for Domino’s Pizza is same-store-sales (SSS) growth. Growing same-store-sales are ultimately how a restaurant business increases earnings from its existing assets. The company continues to impress in this criterion with SSS having grown in the U.S. for 40 consecutive quarters, and an astounding 109 straight quarters internationally (…read more)

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. At the end of June 2022, Pershing Square owned 1.1 million shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) worth $1.4 billion, representing 19.36% of the portfolio.

On September 7, Bernstein analyst Danilo Gargiulo initiated coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $2,000, predicting secular growth in the Latin American segment of the firm in the coming months.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 39 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.3 billion in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), compared to 38 in the preceding quarter worth $2.95 billion.

In addition to The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is one of the stocks that hedge funds are buying.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Ensemble Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) (6.0% weight in the Fund): In a recent blog post called GREAT COMPANIES ARE FORGED DURING CRISIS we discussed why companies with economic moats, relevant products and services, and those that create stakeholder value are more resilient in the face of crisis than the average company. Less advantaged competitors, in turn, struggle, which creates opportunities for great companies to get even better. We think Chipotle navigated the COVID environment better than any major quick-serve restaurant and has consequently gone from strength to strength. Indeed, from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, Chipotle shares gained 106% versus the S&P 500 Restaurants Index’s 28% return, including dividends (…read more)

7 Top Stock Picks of Billionaire Bill Ackman is originally published on Insider Monkey.