7 Troup County men indicted on gang charges

A group of men from Troup County was recently indicted on gang charges, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

All of the men are connected to the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, according to police. The gang has committed “numerous gang-motivated crimes,” police said.

In June 2021, 11 members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods were indicted by a Troup County grand jury on a 33-count indictment.

The indictment included 8 incidents that occurred in the City of LaGrange and Troup County. Since that time, 9 of the 11 suspects have pleaded guilty in Troup County Superior Court.

On Feb. 6, a Troup County Grand Jury in Troup County Superior Court (Coweta Judicial Circuit) returned a 61-count indictment on seven of those members.

The indictment included 9 incidents that occurred within the City of Lagrange and Troup County, according to police.

Trantavious Williams, 28, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of another felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Nydarious Middlebrooks, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, obstruction of an officer, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Quindarious Smith, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Demontae Smith, 19, was charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Tayveon Weldon, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Antonio Harris Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, false statements, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Demarcus Brown, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

All of the men remain at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office or within the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to police.

