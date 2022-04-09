A 7% Tumble Sends Solana (SOL) to sub-$109 Before Finding Support

Bob Mason
·3 min read

Key Insights:

  • On Friday, Solana (SOL) slid by 7.28% as investor uncertainty weighed on the broader crypto market.

  • Solana found little support despite the recent inclusion of Solana-based NFTs on OpenSea.

  • Technical indicators remain bullish, with SOL sitting above the 200-day EMA.

Solana (SOL) slid by 7.28% on Friday. Reversing a 4.97% gain from Thursday, SOL ended the day at $109.97. It was the fourth daily loss in five sessions.

Negative sentiment towards the latest FOMC meeting minutes resurfaced to leave the broader crypto market in the red.

A bullish start to Friday saw SOL rise to an early morning day high of $122.41 before hitting reverse. The day’s First Major Resistance Level at $122.05 pegged SOL back early in the day.

The sell-off saw SOL slide to a late-day low of $108.15 before steadying. SOL fell through the day’s First Major Support Level at $113.05 to end the day at $109 levels.

The OpenSea launch of Solana-Based NFTs Remains Price Positive

On Thursday, OpenSea announced the launch of Solana-based NFT trading on the OpenSea marketplace.

The initial beta launch will have limited Solana-NFT coverage. In beta, OpenSea is looking for user comments ahead of a full launch.

A full launch will include ‘a scalable way to expand coverage via the Metaplex collection standard.’

The inclusion of Solana-based NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace remains price positive. Much, however, will depend upon trading volumes.

SOL Price Action

At the time of writing, Solana was up by 1.25% to $111.34. A bullish start to the day saw SOL rally to an early morning high of $111.81 before easing back.

A move through to $115 would be needed to shift bearish sentiment.
Technical Indicators

SOL will need to move through the $113.49 pivot to make a move through the First Major Resistance Level at $118.87.

Broader market sentiment would need to improve to support a move through $115 levels.

In the event of another extended rally, SOL should test resistance at $125 and the Second Major Resistance Level at $127.75.

Failure to move through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level at $104.61 into play. Barring another extended sell-off throughout the day, Solana should avoid sub-$100. The Second Major Support Level sits at $99.27.

A move through the pivot would bring $120 into play.
The EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below) send a bullish signal. Despite Friday’s session, SOL sits above the 200-day EMA at $109. This morning, the 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA. We also saw the 100-day EMA move towards the 200-day EMA, SOL negative.

SOL would need to move through the 100-day EMA, currently at $116.39, to support a return to $120.

A fall through the 200-day EMA would bring support levels into play.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire

