7 unlicensed pot shops busted, 9 arrested; 3 stores allegedly sold psilocybin

Jun. 30—Police raids at seven St. Lawrence County unlicensed cannabis shops turned up, in addition to illegally possessed marijuana products, switchblade knives, psilocybin and thousands of flavored nicotine vapes.

In a Friday morning news conference, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced the raids and nine subsequent arrests, saying they were part of a two-month investigation into illegal cannabis sales, which police dubbed "Operation Trip Around the County."

The operation included sending underage police operatives into the stores who bought cannabis without being checked for identification, officials said. Police say from the seven shops they arrested eight people and seized a total of 66 grams of psilocybin, 27 pounds of cannabis concentrates, 63.2 ounces of cannabis flower, 18,368 flavored nicotine vapes and $37,513 in U.S. currency.

On Thursday, police served seven search warrants simultaneously. Bigwarfe said none of the stores had proper New York licensing to sell cannabis, and they were not collecting sales tax.

Bigwarfe said psilocybin, which was seized from three of the shops, is a "dangerous" substance.

"Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic, which is a controlled substance that is illegal," he said. He added that the chemical compound can cause "dangerous hallucinations that can be very, very dangerous to the citizens."

Psilocybin is a compound that naturally occurs in certain species of mushrooms. There are more than 100 species of psilocybe mushrooms worldwide, including New York, that naturally grow. There is a national movement to get psilocybin at least decriminalized, or totally legalized, for adults older than 21 to possess and use.

Although psilocybin is a federal Schedule I controlled substance, researchers around the globe are studying its potential to treat mental illnesses, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, when used by adults in a controlled setting.

In the United States, cities such as Oakland, California, and Seattle have decriminalized the possession and use of psilocybin. It's legal to possess in Oregon for adults than 21. Colorado has decriminalized personal possession and use. New York has not. Possession and sale of psilocybin are both illegal under the statute governing controlled substances, and all charges for selling psilocybin in New York are felonies. None of the decriminalization or legalization initiatives permit the sale to, or possession by, anyone younger than 21.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of flavored nicotine vape products in 2020, aimed at preventing children from using them.

The sheriff and District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said they intend to continue cracking down on unlicensed dispensaries in the county.

The DA said there could be more arrests coming as a result of these investigations. He said those who have been charged are "innocent until proven guilty," and "these are just arrests at this point.

"This isn't about necessarily just about marijuana and whether you agree or disagree with the laws," he said. "This is about the totality of what was happening in these stores."

"They were selling basically to whoever they wanted to," Pasqua said.

Some of the seized cannabis products, including flower and edibles, came in brightly colored packaging featuring cartoon characters, which is illegal under New York's marijuana marketing restrictions.

"They're almost marketed for children. They look like candy. They look like things children should be buying," Pasqua said. "When you have businesses that are not going to operate outside the law and sell to children, it's a no go ... law enforcement will not tolerate it."

In addition to selling cannabis and psilocybin to underage children, Legends Smoke Shop in Oswegatchie allegedly sold a switchblade knife to a state prison parolee who was later caught possessing it. Pasqua said it was identical to the knives seized from the shop.

"These are criminals on parole these establishments are selling weapons to," he said.

The illegal shops have been a source of complaints from citizens and elected officials for several months. Bigwarfe said the investigations needed to be "covert operations for this to be successful."

"We were doing something long ago, behind the scenes," he said. "I can understand why the citizens were getting upset," however, "there was a lot of things being done."

"When we see shops operating we will do an investigation and make sure they're lawful," he said.

In Massena, at least one of the stores is located within the Mohawk land claim area. The decades-long land claim legal battle involves allegations going back as far as 1796, when portions of the original St. Regis Mohawk Reservation were sold without congressional approval, in violation of the Indian Non-Intercourse Act. Before the land was sold, the reservation included much of Fort Covington and Massena, along with the so-called Akwesasne Triangle, a three-sided portion of the town of Bombay that juts from its northwest corner and includes the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.

"I'm not going to get into if there's a dispute in any of that land," Pasqua said. "The shops where these search warrants are executed are located in St. Lawrence County. The two are located in the village of Massena, they're not licensed by New York state, and they're engaging in activities they had no authorization to do."

He added that there have been no conversations regarding the investigations between law enforcement officials or prosecutors and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

There are several legitimate, state-regulated cannabis shops preparing to open in the county. One of them, The Highest Peak, will be at 25 Market St. in Potsdam. The former Olympia Sports on Route 11 in Potsdam is being renovated so it can function as a dispensary, but no operating business has been announced.

Here are the seven shops and names of those taken into custody on Thursday:

n Legends Smoke Shop, 701 Canton St. in the town of Oswegatchie. Bigwarfe said the shop is within 400 feet of Ogdensburg Free Academy school grounds. Two people were arrested: Mohammed Abdo Mona Saleem, 25, Syracuse, was charged with felony counts of fourth- and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Olivia A. Henry, 26, Ogdensburg, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say they seized 7.5 grams of psilocybin candy bars and gummies, along with 6.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 2,809 grams of concentrated cannabis, 2,190 nicotine vapes, six switchblade knives and $20,309 in U.S. currency.

n Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco, 63 Market St. in Potsdam. No one was present when police arrived with a search warrant and charges are pending. Police say they seized 23.5 grams of psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis flower, 1,386 grams of cannabis concentrates and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes.

n Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. in Potsdam. Police arrested Musa Munir Abdulmalei AI Bahri, 25, Syracuse, and charged him with a misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal sale of cannabis for allegedly selling to someone younger than 21, a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of cannabis and two counts of unlawful sale of cannabis, which is a violation. Police say they seized 3.5 pounds of cannabis, 1,224 grams of concentrated cannabis, 5,283 nicotine flavored vapes and $6,883 cash.

n Famous A's at 157 Center St. in Massena. Police arrested Thunder C. Anderson, 46, Akwesasne, and Julianne E. Jacobs, 31, Massena. They were each charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. Police say they seized 42 pounds of cannabis, 5,707 grams of concentrated cannabis, 767 flavored nicotine vapes and $1,616 cash.

n THC Remedies, 6 Beach St. in Massena. Police arrested Joshua L. Shorette, 39, Brasher Falls, and Justin L. Deshane, 31, Massena. They were both charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

n Exit 420, 101 East Main St. in Gouverneur. Police arrested Jameel J. Mazab, 21, Auburn, and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

n Canton Tobacco Shop, 39 Main St. in Canton. Police arrested Emad al-Wael, 36, Garland, Texas, and charged him with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for allegedly selling to someone younger than 21. Police say they seized 35 grams of psilocybin candy bars, 108 grams of cannabis concentrates, 45 ounces of kratom, 1,185 flavored nicotine vapes and $255 cash.