7 Voices Promo

TechCrunch

A controversial child sexual abuse material (CSAM)-scanning proposal that's under discussion by lawmakers in Europe is both the wrong response to tackling a sensitive and multifaceted societal problem and a direct threat to democratic values in a free and open society, a seminar organized by the European Data Protection Supervisor heard yesterday. More than 20 speakers at the three hour event voiced opposition to a European Union legislative proposal that would require messaging services to scan the contents of users' communications for known and unknown CSAM, and to try to detect grooming taking place in real-time -- putting the comms of all users of apps subject to detection orders under an automatic and non-targeted surveillance dragnet. The European Commission has pushed back aggressively against this sort of criticism to date -- arguing the proposal is a proportionate and targeted response to a growing problem.