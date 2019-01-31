7 Warning Signs That You May Be at Risk of a Heart Attack

From Men's Health

A guy walks down the street, feeling totally normal-when he suddenly clutches his chest and collapses.

That’s how heart attacks in men are usually portrayed in movies, but it doesn’t always work that way in real life.

Although heart attacks can occur without any warning, that scenario is way less common than you think. Common heart attacks generally come with warning signs.

“Most patients do have symptoms prior to their heart attacks,” says James Park, M.D., FACC, director of the Heart and Vascular Program at Texas Health Dallas. “It’s just that sometimes, men will ignore the symptoms or chalk it up to some other malady.” (Here's what a heart attack really feels like, according to six real guys who had one).

Think about it: If you felt overwhelming chest discomfort chances are you’ll get it checked out. But it’s easy to blow off more subtle symptoms of a heart problem.

While you probably think you're pretty healthy, cardiovascular problems are way more common than you'd think. According to new statistics from the American Heart Association, roughly 50 percent of Americans have some form of cardiovascular disease. As the organization warns in a new report, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for the most deaths worldwide.

In the U.S., the number of heart disease-related deaths increased to 840,678 in 2016 from 836,546 in 2015. This jump is attributed to updated guidelines for high blood pressure which lowered the reading to 130/80 mm Hg, from the previous reading of 140/90 mm Hg. High blood pressure is a big risk factor of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks.

This is why it's vital to take unusual signs seriously– you can catch a heart attack before it happens.

Here are seven unexpected cues to watch for, plus what you should do if you have them.



Sign of potential heart attack: You’re physically exhausted

Photo credit: Getty Images More

If your day-to-day routines or workouts suddenly seem unusually hard-or you’re too worn out to do your normal tasks altogether, it’s time to visit the doctor, says Robert Segal, M.D., FAAC, founder of Manhattan Cardiology.

Feeling extra tired can signal weakness of the left ventricle of your heart, the main muscle responsible for pumping blood from the heart to the rest of the body, says Segal. If it stops working, the heart isn’t able to pump properly, which can result in a heart attack.

And if the left ventricle isn’t pumping as strongly as should be, your heart might not be able to circulate enough blood throughout your body, or to fill up properly with fresh blood in between heartbeats. To compensate, the body diverts blood away from muscles and sends it to more vital organs like the heart and brain, according to the American Heart Association. This will leave you exhausted-even after a full night’s sleep, since your tissues aren’t getting enough fresh, oxygenated blood.

Sign of potential heart attack: Your erection falters



Photo credit: Getty Images More