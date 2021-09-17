7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market
7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

Warren Buffett is a remarkable investor. He’s grown his business, Berkshire Hathaway, from a failing textile company into a multinational conglomerate with stakes in Geico, Apple and Coca-Cola.

Buffett has dropped countless gems of wisdom over the years, but the following seven quotes offer investors particularly timely advice on how to invest in stocks today — maybe even with your spare change.

1. Beware of inflation (it’s heating up)

gold bars at dollar bills, rise and fall of gold exchange rate against dollar financial concept diagram showing changes in price of gold. Concept of inflation
smspsy / Shutterstock

“Inflation acts as a gigantic corporate tapeworm. That tapeworm preemptively consumes its requisite daily diet of investment dollars regardless of the health of the host organism. Regardless of a company's profits, it has to spend more on receivables, inventory, and fixed assets to simply equal the unit volume of the previous year.”

Buffett offered this colorful image back in his 1981 annual letter to shareholders. The billionaire investor described high inflation as a “tax on capital” that dissuades corporate investment.

With inflation steadily on the rise, hitting highs not seen in close to a decade-and-a-half, investors might want to think about assets that are immune (or at least not as vulnerable) to the ravages of rising costs.

One example other billionaires like Bill Gates have taken to recently is investing in farmland. Agriculture offers steady, reliable returns — whatever the state of the economy, people still need to eat.

Other assets that have historically done well during periods of high inflation include gold and real estate.

2. Don’t follow the herd

Business man trader investor analyst using mobile phone app analytics
insta_photos / Shutterstock

“Most people get interested in stocks when everyone else is. The time to get interested is when no one else is. You can't buy what is popular and do well.”

According to a Bank of America report in April, a whopping $576 billion went into stock-based funds from November 2020 to March 2021 — trouncing the combined $452 billion inflows seen in the 12 years prior.

Whether you’re new to investing or you’ve been at it for ages, going against the grain is often the prudent thing to do.

As we’ve seen with the meme stock fiascos of late, blindly following the crowd often leads to disastrous results. Instead of focusing on what’s popular, try to prioritize safety and stability.

For example, three solid blue-chip stocks that have performed sluggishly in recent months include The Walt Disney Company, Caterpillar, and Intel. If you're a bargain hunter, they can even be purchased using your digital nickels and dimes.

3. Prepare your portfolio for anything

Meeting between financial adviser and client
fizkes / Shutterstock

“[T]he biggest thing you learn is that the pandemic was bound to occur, and this isn’t the worst one that’s imaginable at all. Society has a terrible time preparing for things that are remote but are possible and will occur sooner or later.”

In an interview earlier this summer with CNBC, Buffett reflected on his biggest takeaway from the pandemic: how ill-prepared society is to handle emergencies that it knows will happen sooner or later.

COVID, he points out, had an “extremely uneven” impact on different members of society. While we will certainly be faced with another crisis in the future, it’s difficult to know exactly what that challenge will be.

As an investor, the simplest way to prepare for anything is through proper diversification. Spread your bets out as widely as possible.

Buffett is famously a fan of index funds and has previously said the best thing most investors can do is put their money in an S&P 500 index fund. Many investing apps even let you invest in index funds using only your spare change.

4. Volatility is part of the game

Rear view shot of young people on a thrilling roller coaster ride at amusement park. Group of friends having fun at fair and enjoying on a ride.
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

“The true investor welcomes volatility… a wildly fluctuating market means that irrationally low prices will periodically be attached to solid businesses.”

Investing is a roller-coaster ride.

Ups and downs are built into the experience. And no one knows with 100% certainty when, and for how long, those moves will come.

Invest long enough and you’ll find that there will be weeks, months, or even years that your portfolio produces nothing but losses.

But as Buffett explains in the above quote, those periods of decline offer tremendous opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at cheap prices. Investors who purchased stocks during the height of the COVID pandemic have profited handsomely. And, unfortunately, those who sold out to move their money to the sidelines are likely regretting their decision.

If you understand that volatility is the rule (and not the exception), prolonged dips and swings can actually work to your advantage.

5. If you want to buy Bitcoin, proceed with caution

Golden symbolic coin Bitcoin on banknotes of one hundred dollars.
Volodymyr Maksymchuk / Shutterstock

“If you don’t understand it, you get much more excited than if you understand it. You can have anything you want to imagine if you just look at something and say, ‘that’s magic.’”

Buffett has never been shy about his disdain for cryptocurrency. Not only does he openly avoid investing in anything he doesn’t understand, but he’s also wary of a currency that his business partner Charlie Munger criticized as being “so useful to kidnappers and extortionists.”

While he said he would never buy Bitcoin, he famously refused to invest in Apple once upon a time — and now it’s one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holdings.

If you’re set on buying into Bitcoin, be sure to invest only what you can afford to lose. And, as Buffett told CNBC in 2018, remember that it’s not magic — so temper your expectations for returns.

6. Focus on quality and value

Warren Buffett
USA White House / Wikimedia Commons

“Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Sure, frugality runs in Buffett’s blood. With a net worth of $100 billion, one of his favorite restaurants is still McDonald’s and has a card that grants him free breakfast at the fast-food chain — something he reportedly cashes in on often.

And who doesn’t love a good deal?

When it comes to stocks, Buffett is just as adamant about finding good bargains — especially of high-quality companies.

Even with a $140 billion war chest of cash, Buffett is never in a hurry to invest Berkshire Hathaway's capital. Instead, he remains patient and only invests in good companies when they're available on the cheap. A couple of Buffett's famous investments include buying Bank of America during the height of 2008 mortgage crisis and Coca-Cola back in 1988 at a time of struggle.

Create a watchlist of stable companies with reputable brands that you'd love invest in, and then wait for the chance to snap them up at discounted prices.

7. Think long-term — even if you have very little to invest

Man in black shirt holding coins with small tree, growing on money
NaruFoto / Shutterstock

“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”

No one spits out a fun turn of phrase like the Nebraska native.

But underneath the quip, Buffett has an important message to share: In investing, there’s no tool as powerful as time.

Studies have shown that investors are becoming increasingly impatient, zigzagging in and out of stocks in order to predict what the market will do next.

But instead of worrying about short-term gains, think long-term.

Where to go from here

You don’t have to have to be a billionaire like Buffett to make these investment lessons work for you. And you don't have to limit yourself to the stock market.

For instance, some investing services make it possible to lock in a steady and consistent rental income stream by investing in premium real estate properties — from commercial developments in LA to residential buildings in NYC.

You’ll gain exposure to high-end properties that big-time real estate moguls usually have access to, and you’ll receive regular payouts in the form of quarterly dividend distributions.

With enough time and commitment to the principles that Buffett teaches, investment success is well within anyone's reach.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There's certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don't have a trusted fiduciary financial...

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped Today

    The phones, which were introduced in the latest of Apple's long series of "events" earlier in the week, apparently weren't as available as intended. According to a report on CNBC published Friday morning, several holders of the company's Apple Card had difficulties with their iPhone 13 orders -- so much so that "Apple Card" became one of the top trending phrases on Twitter. The typically tight-lipped Apple did not respond to CNBC's request for comment, nor did it issue an official statement on the situation.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Buffett Stock, JPMorgan Lead These Top Financial Plays Near Buy Points

    Investors have a chance to bank on top financial stocks such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, as several funds set up buy points.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On Disney Stock at a Great Time

    ARK Invest has added to its stake in the media giant on Monday and again on Thursday. Cue up the Mickey Mouse Club March.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Fall As Unemployment Claims Rise; These Blue Chips Receive Analysts Upgrades

    The Dow Jones fell in today's stock market and led the downside. The Nasdaq also traded lower as weekly jobless claims jumped.

  • Kyrgyzstan Blocked From London Gold Trading Over Missing Bars

    The decision likely stops gold-dependent central Asian economy from selling bullion in international precious-metals hubs, traders say.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy in September

    They're a little tougher to find than they were just a few months ago, but there are still some quality stocks at reasonable prices out there.

  • FDA Committee Vote Is a Rebuff to Biden. Impact on Vaccine Makers Is Less Clear.

    The government's response to the pandemic -- and the impact on vaccine makers -- is now somewhat less clear.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Sensient Technologies Th

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares to the Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • 4 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    After a huge rally that saw the S&P 500 regularly hit new highs, the stock index recently suffered a losing streak of five consecutive days before snapping out of it. The silver miner operates three important mines in Mexico, the world's top silver-producing country, and it has a fourth operational mine in Nevada.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • I’m a 75-year-old financially secure widow. Would it be a mistake to move in with my daughter and son-in-law?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Taps Cloud Services of Microsoft & Google

    Well Fargo's (WFC) new digital infrastructure strategy entails moving workloads to the public cloud and using third-party-owned data centers.