7 Ways Bees Continue To Amaze Us

Honey bees are some of the most industrious insects on the planet. With pollination, responsible for various crop yields and floral reproduction, they sustain large portions of the food market.

Some bees even work themselves to death—Mental Floss reports that in colder weather, worker bees can live as long as nine months, but in the summertime, when they're working nonstop and at full capacity, "they rarely last longer than six weeks."

Here are just a few amazing things bees can do: