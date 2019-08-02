7 Ways to Get Out of Paying Your Student Loans (Legally)

Find out if any of these options are your ticket out of paying your student loan debt.

Student loan debt is at an all-time high, with 44 million Americans carrying a combined total of $1.5 trillion in student loans.

If you’ve ever struggled to make your student loan payments while still paying your rent on time, you’re not alone. The good news is there may be some student loan relief out there for you, and it doesn’t include robbing a bank. Here are seven legal ways you can get out of paying your student loans.

1. Public Service Loan Forgiveness

If you work in the public sector, you may be eligible to have your loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. To qualify, you must make on-time monthly payments for 10 years under a qualifying repayment plan while being employed full-time with a public service employer or volunteering full-time with AmeriCorps or Peace Corps. Qualifying employers include:

Government organizations (federal, state, local, or tribal)

Not-for-profit organizations that are designated as tax-exempt 501(c)(3) under the tax code

Not-for-profit organizations that aren’t designated as 501(c)(3), but have a primary purpose to provide public services (emergency management, public safety, public health, public education, etc.)

While this sounds simple, early data shows that 99% of Public Service Loan Forgiveness program applications have been denied. Rejected applicants were usually paying under a non-qualifying repayment plan, had the wrong type of student loans, or were working for a non-qualifying employer.

If this forgiveness program is an option for you, make sure it’s the best option before signing on. While you’ll have your loans forgiven after 10 years, you might be able to repay your loans even earlier than that by choosing a job with higher pay or opting for a non-qualifying repayment plan that allows you to make larger monthly payments.

2. Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teachers rejoice! If you teach at a low-income school or educational agency, you may qualify for the federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program. There are many nuances to the qualification requirements, but to start, you must have taught low-income students full-time for five consecutive years. The amount that qualifies for forgiveness will vary depending on the subject area you taught. Most subjects will qualify for up to $5,000 in loan forgiveness. However, if you taught mathematics, science, or special education, you may qualify for up to $17,500 of student loan relief.

3. Perkins Loan cancellation

Depending on your employment or volunteer service history, you may qualify for partial or full cancellation of your federal Perkins Loans. Those who have served as firefighters, nurses, military personnel, or volunteered with the Peace Corps, among other service professions, may be eligible for loan cancellation. In addition, the Teacher Cancellation program may cancel up to 100% of your Perkins Loans if you served as a public or nonprofit elementary or secondary school teacher for low-income families.

4. Income-driven repayment plans

Income-driven repayments plans are exactly what they sound like -- your monthly payment is determined based on a percentage of your discretionary income. This makes your payments more affordable and allows the remaining balance to be forgiven at the end of your repayment period, which is typically 20 or 25 years. Your monthly payment requirements will change over the course of your loan as you are required to submit income documentation each year.

While this lowers your monthly payments, it’s not the best way to save money over the life of your loan or pay off your student loans early. These repayment plans are usually best for people who can’t make their minimum payment.